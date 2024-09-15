Review: PROOF at Dolphin Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dolphin Theatre’s production of Proof by David Auburn, under the direction of Mike Daley, delivers a compelling narrative that intricately weaves themes of familial bonds, the complexities of genius, the challenges of declining mental health and the transformative power of love.

The production delves into the life of Catherine, portrayed with exceptional depth by Grace Cullen, who grapples with the legacy of her late father, Robert - a renowned mathematician plagued by mental illness.

The storyline adeptly explores Catherine's internal struggle with her father's mathematical prowess and his debilitating mental health issues, raising questions about inheritance and identity. The dynamics between Catherine and her sister, Claire, played by Natalie Pert, add a layer of familial tension, while her interactions with Hal, a former student of Robert's portrayed by Richard Martin, introduce elements of romance and trust. The discovery of a groundbreaking mathematical proof serves as a catalyst for the unfolding drama, challenging relationships and perceptions.

The cast's synergy is palpable, with each actor contributing significantly to the play's emotional resonance. Scott Hardling's depiction of Robert is noteworthy, as he embodies the delicate balance between brilliance, vulnerability and love of his daughter.

Humour is cleverly woven within the drama allowing the audience to experience a spectrum of compelling emotions.

The set design felt entirely authentic, transporting the audience into the world of the characters seamlessly. Daley’s decision to curate a precise, evocative playlist to underscore the emotional beats of the play, enhancing the concept of time between scene changes was ingenious and enhanced the overall experience.

Director Mike Daley’s vision is evident in the seamless integration of these elements, resulting in a production that is both intellectually stimulating and emotionally engaging. Proof at Dolphin Theatre is a must-watch that promises to leave audiences reflecting on its themes long after the curtain falls.

Proof

Dolphin Theatre

12 Spring Street Onehunga

Season runs until 28th September

Bookings here

