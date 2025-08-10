Review: AN IDEAL HUSBAND at Dolphin Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dolphin Theatre's production of Oscar Wilde's An Ideal Husband, expertly directed by Robyn Bull, is a masterful and engaging theatrical experience. Running from August 8th to August 23rd, the play honors the cleverness of Wilde's words while also bringing to light the deeper social commentary that lies beneath the witty one-liners. From the first scene to the last, the cast's synergy was palpable, creating a perfect flow that kept the audience captivated and "leaning in."

The performances were outstanding across the board. The play's anchor, Lord Goring, was brilliantly brought to life by Benjamin Wicks. His portrayal was so seamless that it felt less like acting and more like he was embodying the character. Wicks' command of the role—his understated nonchalance, precise body language, and subtle nuances—made his delivery of Wilde's stunning one-liners a highlight of the show.

Rose Herda was equally impressive as Mrs. Cheveley, a character we love to hate but secretly admire for her cool demeanor and outrageous threats. Herda owned the role, making Mrs. Cheveley a compelling force.

The central crisis of the story rests on the shoulders of Lord and Lady Chiltern, played by Oliver Roberts and Jess Ellison. They perfectly captured the societal pressures and expectations faced by the "respectable" couple, and their performances were excellent as they navigated the test of whether their love could withstand it all.

The supporting cast delivered equally memorable performances. Paul Norell's portrayal of Lord Caversham, Lord Goring's demanding father, was impeccable. His comedic timing was flawless, and the audience smiled in unison whenever he entered the stage, anticipating the humor he was sure to deliver. Olivia Skelling as Mabel Chiltern was everything one could hope for and more. She illuminated the character's expected charm and desirability while also revealing her intelligence and depth, proving Mabel is much more than just a pretty face.

The ensemble was also excellent, with a special mention to Lynn Webster as Lady Markby, whose diction, look, and delivery were all on point. Kierron Diaz-Campbell, Ollie Baker, Emma Taylor, and Arti Kansara all expertly handled dual roles, showcasing their versatility with distinct accents and personalities.

Dolphin Theatre has a reputation for high standards with set and wardrobe, and they seem to outdo themselves with each production, layering up the 'wow effect'. The attention to detail in the wardrobe was exceptional. Bravo to the entire wardrobe team—Robyn Fleming, Jocelyn Mcquaid, Renee Palmer, Lucy Flavell, Eli Aloupis, Jeni Cottier, Victoria Poole, Jenny La Trobe, Julia Leathwick, and Jo Olse—for their meticulous work.

The high quality of this performance was also illuminated in the set, lighting, sound, and the impressive hair and makeup. All of these technical elements came together perfectly in the clever ending of the production, creating a truly unforgettable tableau. But to fully appreciate this, you must see the entire theatrical experience for yourselves.

Beyond the stage, the theater's foyer was beautifully decorated to match the play's era. Patrons were even greeted by staff and volunteers exquisitely dressed in period costumes, adding a delightful and immersive touch that truly set the stage for an unforgettable evening.

This production of An Ideal Husband is a must-see for anyone who appreciates clever writing, superb acting, and a truly engaging theatrical experience.

