Review: LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL by Coasters Musical Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Legally Blonde: The Musical is based on the beloved 2001 film, which itself was adapted from Amanda Brown’s novel. Developed in the mid-2000s by producer Hal Luftig and others, the musical features music and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin, with a book by Heather Hach. It premiered in San Francisco in early 2007 before transferring to Broadway later that year. The story follows Elle Woods, a fashion-forward sorority girl who enrolls at Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend—only to discover her own strength and redefine her identity. The musical retains the film’s empowering themes of self-discovery, resilience, and breaking stereotypes, while adding high-energy songs and choreography that give it a vibrant theatrical life of its own.

Although its Broadway run ended in 2008 after 595 performances, Legally Blonde has enjoyed enduring popularity through touring productions, international stagings, and a widely viewed MTV broadcast. Its upbeat tone, catchy score, and strong female lead have made it a favorite among younger audiences and schools. Today, it’s a staple of community theatre, celebrated for its humor, heart, and message of empowerment. Elle Woods remains an iconic character—charming, intelligent, and determined—resonating with audiences across generations.

Following their critically acclaimed and award-winning production of Frankenstein last year, Coasters had big shoes to fill—and they delivered a production full of standout performances. Lauren Loghry shines as Elle Woods, capturing both the character’s bubbly charm and emotional depth. From the moment she’s dumped by her high school sweetheart (he wants Jackie, not Marilyn), Lauren commands the stage with confidence and charisma. Dominic van den Berg also impresses as Emmett Forrest, bringing warmth and sincerity to the role.

While the sound mix could have used a bit more punch and a few lighting cues were slightly off, the overall production was tight and well-executed. The second act really hits its stride, with Jacey McGrath’s skipping number injecting a burst of energy and Vic Roper absolutely stealing the show in a surprise role I won’t spoil—but the audience loved it.

Jess Weston brings heart and humor to Paulette Bonafonté, and Noah Levinson delivers a polished performance as Professor Callahan. Still, the show hinges on Elle, and Lauren Loghry carries it with ease—on stage for nearly the entire show, she fully embodies the role.

Special mention must go to the two canine cast members, who handled the crowd like pros and added an extra dose of cuteness.

Jessica Clough’s direction is sharp and thoughtful, especially given the complexity of the many scene changes. Rachel Wilson’s choreography adds flair and fun, complementing the show’s high-energy numbers.

Oh my God, you guys—you need to see this show! It’s a feel-good, high-energy production that will leave you smiling.

? Want to hear more? You can catch the Director and Assistant Director discussing the production on Episode 5 of The Green Room Podcast, available at thegreenroom.page.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a New Zealand News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...