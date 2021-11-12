LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Will Be Performed at The Court Theatre This Month

Larger than life and twice as much fun, Little Shop of Horrors is the full-blooded, feel-good hit of the summer!

In this dazzling revival, the beloved story of hapless florist Seymour and his blood-thirsty singing plant is brought to life in outrageous technicolour. Much loved hits include "Somewhere That's Green", "Feed Me" and "Suddenly Seymour".

"After such a challenging year for many, The Court Theatre is thrilled to put on such an excitingly vibrant show for the people of Ōtautahi Christchurch to enjoy over the summer period" says The Court Theatre's Chief Executive, Barbara George.

Based on the film originally released in 1960 and immortalised on film in the iconic 1986 movie, Little Shop of Horrors has also been captivating theatre audiences across the globe for decades. Ever pioneering the arts in Aotearoa, The Court Theatre was the first company to present the work outside of America back in 1987 - before anywhere else in the world. Now The Court are beyond thrilled to bring the show's thrills and chills to a new generation.

"Whilst staying true to the original story, this is a fresh take hosting a wealth of surprises for the audience" says the show's award-winning Director, Benjamin Henson.

"With such an incredible cast and crew on board, the only option was to go big - then bigger still!", Benjamin continues. "Raucous family-time; cheeky girl's night or naughty Christmas party, audiences are really gonna get a ride!"

To ensure Benjamin's vision is met, there was only one choice of Designer. Having spell-bound audiences with the set of Once, Daniel Williams returns to The Court Theatre. Here he intertwines all elements, from costumes to set, from musicians to cast, creating a spectacular experience that will leave audiences begging to see the show more than once!

This Court Theatre Production of Little Shop of Horrors features a refreshingly diverse cast of Aotearoa's finest vocalists, including homegrown talent, Monique Clementson, in the iconic role of Audrey.

"We have a stunning balance of different cultures, talents, industry knowledge and experiences and, if we mix all our powers together in a beautiful human pie, it will taste immaculate! That makes me excited... and hungry!" says Little Shop of Horrors actress Brady Peeti.

With the entire cast and crew now all onsite and well into their rehearsals, The Court Theatre is already humming with excitement in anticipation for the show to open.

"Little Shop of Horrors is the summer hit we've all been waiting for. Seeing the magic that's created when Benjamin Henson and Daniel Williams are in a room together is like nothing I've ever seen before! This story is told in a way that tantalises the senses, creating an unforgettable experience for the people of Ōtautahi Christchurch." says The Court Theatre's Artistic Director, Dan Pengelly.

One of the most successful musicals of all time, Little Shop of Horrors is visually and vocally stunning, delightfully hilarious and outrageously fun. Feed your curiosity (but not the plants!) at The Court Theatre this Summer.

Little Shop of Horrors runs at The Court Theatre from 20 November 2021 - 15 January 2022.

Bookings: phone 0800 333 100 or visit www.courttheatre.org.nz