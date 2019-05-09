BWW Review: THE SPIRIT OF ANNIE ROSS at Howick Little Theatre

The Spirit of Annie Ross appears to be a simple story of 4 volunteers who volunteer to spend the night in a supposed haunted house in order to raise money for a charity fundraiser.

This is no slumber party. As the night unfolds so do the secrets of each character. Why are they here? The veil of their vulnerability is lifted off revealing hidden complexities of what appeared to be a seemingly simple story.

During the course of the evening and into the night these 'good citizens' who are giving of their time have other agendas, hidden realities and so much more.

Though Larry (Arthur Young) is an overly confident and controlling husband, he harbours many insecurities and phobias. Perhaps that is why his wife Helen (Margaret Bremner) shows signs of concern within her carefully presented exterior but why does she seem on edge and is she really a member of so many craft classes?



Colin the schoolteacher (Matthew Cousins) and young Aisling (Kelsey Mercer) have been impacted with recent experiences with death which come to the fore during the course of the night.

All actors deliver well, taking full ownership of their roles, but Young and Cousins deserve a special mention for taking on these roles and perfecting their characters within a short period of time. Accolades to them. Had I not been informed I would never have noticed. Bremner and Mercer have collaborated and adapted well to make this happen.

Alan Cutting delivered a suitably grumpy William remaining true to his sharp annoyance at the presence of the 4 volunteers.

There was just the right amount of scary to keep me on my seat and the use of lighting and sound was on point to deliver this. This was a crucial element to the play's success and succeed it did.

The Spirit of Annie Ross was worth making the trip from the North Shore.

Accolades to all involved.

The Spirit of Annie Ross

4th-25th May

Howick Little Theatre

1 Sir Lloyd Drive

Pakuranga

Bookings: https://www.iticket.co.nz/events/2019/may/spirit-of-annie-ross



