THE WITCHER IN CONCERT Comes to New Orleans in September

The Witcher in Concert is coming to New Orleans! The performance is set for Thursday, September 4, 2025 at 7:30PM at Mahalia Jackson Theater for Performing Arts.

The Witcher in Concert is coming to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the critically acclaimed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt! Witness the open-world RPG’s timeless score brought to life with a live orchestra performance, featuring special appearances by Polish folk metal band Percival, the original co-composers of the game’s soundtrack.

This cinematic experience combines breathtaking in-game visuals with live music, making it a must-see event for fans of The Witcher and epic orchestral performances alike.