THE WITCHER IN CONCERT Comes to New Orleans in September

The performance is set for Thursday, September 4, 2025 at 7:30PM at Mahalia Jackson Theater for Performing Arts.

By: Aug. 21, 2025
THE WITCHER IN CONCERT Comes to New Orleans in September Image
The Witcher in Concert is coming to New Orleans! The performance is set for Thursday, September 4, 2025 at 7:30PM at Mahalia Jackson Theater for Performing Arts.

The Witcher in Concert is coming to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the critically acclaimed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt! Witness the open-world RPG’s timeless score brought to life with a live orchestra performance, featuring special appearances by Polish folk metal band Percival, the original co-composers of the game’s soundtrack. 

This cinematic experience combines breathtaking in-game visuals with live music, making it a must-see event for fans of The Witcher and epic orchestral performances alike.




