Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts Will Present Holiday Show SCROOGE IN ROUGE

Ricky Graham, every New Orleanians' favorite funny man, and his jolly comical crew are back on the Rivertown Mainstage to bring some different kind of holiday cheer with this Christmas musical that has theatergoers coming back for more!

Local favorites Ricky Graham, Varla Jean Merman, Yvette Hargis and Jefferson Turner wrote this uproarious Christmas musical y'all! The creators themselves reprise their roles for the Rivertown audiences!

Get in the holiday spirit with this quick-change, cross-dressing musical version "somewhat loosely based on the idea of 'A Christmas Carol'. The "Royal Music Hall Variety Players" have a widespread case of food poisoning. This leaves only three surviving members to soldier on through a performance of A Christmas Carol originally intended for twenty. With bad puns, bawdy vaudeville humorisms, naughty double-entendres, and witty songs, it's a most wonderful holiday treat!

Book and Lyrics by Ricky Graham. Music by Jefferson Turner. Additional Material by Jeffery Roberson and Other Interesting Bits by Yvette Hargis. Rated PG

CAST:

Ricky Graham

Varla Jean Merman

Yvette Hargis

Jefferson Turner

CREATIVE TEAM:

Costumes - Cecile Casey Covert

Lighting - Su Goncy

Musical Direction - Jefferson Turner

Choreography - Lindsey Romig

SHOW DATES AND TIMES:

Opening Week: Nov. 29 & 30 at 7:30 pm and Dec. 1 at 2:00 pm

2nd Week: Dec. 6 & 7 at 7:30 pm and Dec. 8 at 2:00 pm

3rd Week: Dec. 12, 13 & 14 at 7:30 pm and Dec. 15 at 2:00 pm

INDIVIDUAL TICKET PRICES: $41.00 - Adults $39.00- Seniors $37.00 - Students

(not including taxes and fee)

BOX OFFICE HOURS Tuesday - Friday from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. and one hour prior to each performance

Corporate and Individual sponsorships, season tickets, group and military discounts are available as well. To purchase, please call the Box Office: (504) 461-9475 or (504) 468-7221 or visit www.RivertownTheaters.com

** PREVIEW PERFORMANCE PRIOR TO OPENING NIGHT IS AVAILBLE FOR GROUPS AND FUNDRAISERS AT DISCOUNTED TICKET PRICES. Contact Jacquelyn in the Box Office - (504) 461-9475

Location: Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts is located at 325 Minor St. in the heart of Kenner's historic Rivertown district. Plenty of free parking is available on the streets around the theater.





