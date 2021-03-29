Rivertown Theaters to Present NUNSENSE 4/8-18

NUNSENSE is the hilarious musical farce about a convent of Nuns staging a fundraiser to enable them to bury the last four nuns of their order who died of botulism in an unfortunate convent cooking accident (and who are temporarily being stored in the freezer!). The Little Sisters of Hoboken (well, what's left of them) are Reverend Mother Regina, a former circus performer; Sister Mary Hubert, the Mistress of Novices; a streetwise nun from Brooklyn named Sister Robert Anne; Sister Mary Leo, a novice who is a wannabe ballerina; and the delightfully wacky Sister Mary Amnesia, the nun who lost her memory when a crucifix fell on her head. Featuring side splitting laughs, show stopping song and dance numbers, an audience quiz, and comic surprises, this show has become an international phenomenon.

Rivertown Theaters, with the support of the City of Kenner, welcomes audiences back on a limited basis. The management team has worked closely with the Mayor's Office, Health Professionals, and Code Enforcement to ensure the safest possible procedures for patrons. The Rivertown Theaters Management team wishes to personally thank Mayor Ben Zahn, CAO Deborah Foshee, and the Kenner Fire Department for their guidance and assistance with reopening safety measures and for their trust in our patron's safety being our top priority. Rivertown's COVID procedures and policies for audience members can be found on their website at https://www.rivertowntheaters.com/covid-19

WHEN: April 8-18, Thurs - Sat at 7:30pm, Sunday at 2:00 pm and 6:00pm

WHERE: Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts, 325 Minor St., Kenner, LA 70062

TICKET PRICE: $40

FOR TICKETS: Call 504-461-9475 or go to www.RivertownTheaters.com

CAST:

Laurie Reinagel (Mother Superior)

Christina Early (Sister Hubert)

Chelsea Gidden (Sister Robert Anne)

Carrie Black (Sister Mary Leo)

Jordan Lawrence (Sister Mary Amnesia)

