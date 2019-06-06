Photo Flash: Jefferson Performing Arts Society Presents SHEAR MADNESS

The "Madness" is back with Shear Madness. Same fabulous cast...different venue. Coming to Le Petit Theatre June 14 - 30.

Shear Madness is one of the most Popular Productions in the world, delighting audiences night after night with its unique blend of madcap improvisation and spine-tickling mystery. It has been running for over 40 years in Boston and 35 years in Washington D.C. It recently enjoyed an 11 week run with JPAS in Westwego.

This unique comedy-whodunit takes place today in the "Shear Madness" hairstyling salon and is chock full of up-to-the-minute spontaneous humor. During the course of the action, a murder is committed, and the audience gets to spot the clues, question the suspects, and solve the funniest mystery in the annals of crime. The outcome is never the same, which is why many audience members return again and again to the scene of the mayhem.

Voted "Best Comedy of the Year" seven times by the Boston Globe and recipient of the title "Best Play of the Year" by both the Chicago Sun-Times and the Philadelphia Enquirer, Shear Madness has also received the Raven Award from the Mystery Writers of America and has been inducted into the Comedy Hall of Fame, the first play ever to receive that accolade.

Tickets for Shear Madness may be purchased online at www.lepetittheatre.com, by calling the Le Petit Theatre box office at 504.522.2081.

Photo Credit: Joshua Frederick



Janet Shea, Glenn Boyer, Alison Logan, and Casey Groves

Jonathan DamarÃ© as Mikey and Glenn Boyer as Tony

John Detty as Nick and Glenn Boyer as Tony

Glenn Boyer as Tony and Janet Shea as Mrs. Shubert





Related Articles Shows View More New Orleans Stories

More Hot Stories For You