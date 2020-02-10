PETER AND THE STARCATCHER is Up Next at Rivertown Theaters

Always discerning in their season show choices for their ever-expanding audiences, co-producers Gary Rucker and Kelly Fouchi continue Rivertown Theaters' sold-out season with the imagination-fueled play with music, Peter and the Starcatcher.

The Tony-Award winning show takes place in the "Neverland you never knew," telling the story of Peter Pan before he became the boy who would not grow up. Based on the 2004 novel Peter and the Starcatchers by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson, and adapted for the stage by Rick Elice, the play provides a backstory for the characters of Peter Pan, Mrs Darling, Tinker Bell and Hook, and serves as a prequel to J. M. Barrie's Peter and Wendy.

Adults and children alike will be enchanted by this wildly theatrical, hilarious and innovative retelling of how a miserable orphan came to be The Boy Who Would Not Grow Up. Peter and the Starcatcher turns the century-old legend upside down. From marauding pirates, a chorus line of singing mermaids, and jungle tyrants to unwilling comrades and unlikely heroes, Peter and the Starcatcher playfully explores the depths of greed and despair, and the bonds of friendship, duty, and love. The story being told and celebrated is an elaborate, simple, cozy and scary as the best bedtime stories are. Its elements include a trip to Neverland you never knew of magic and wonder. Run time: 2 hrs, Rated: PG

CAST:

BOY: Joe Signorelli

MOLLY: Shelbie Mac

MRS. BUMBRAKE: Kyle Daigrepont

BLACK STACHE: Gary Rucker

PRENTISS: Tristan Cowley

TED: Addison Hinson

SMEE: T. Joe Seibert

LORD ASTER: Ken Goode, Jr.

CAPTAIN SCOTT: Austin Anderson

ALF: Brian Rosenthal

SLANK/HAWKING CLAM: Barry Acosta

GREMPKIN/FIGHTING PRAWN/MACK/SANCHEZ: Deiveon Martinsen

CREATIVE TEAM:

Director: Ricky Graham

Lighting Design: Stephen Thurber

Set Design: Ron Goldberg

Costume Design: Kaleb Babb

Props: Jessica Detty

Musical Director: Stella Monshaw

SHOW DATES AND TIMES:

Opening Week: March 6 & 7 at 7:30 pm and March 8 at 2:00 pm

2nd Week: March 13 & 14 at 7:30 pm and March 15 at 2:00 pm

3rd Week: March 19, 20 & 21 at 7:30 pm and March 22 at 2:00 pm

INDIVIDUAL TICKET PRICES: $41.00 - Adults $39.00- Seniors $37.00 - Students

(not including taxes and fee)

BOX OFFICE HOURS Tuesday - Friday from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. and one hour prior to each performance

Corporate and Individual sponsorships, season tickets, group and military discounts are available as well. To purchase, please call the Box Office: (504) 461-9475 or (504) 468-7221 or visit www.RivertownTheaters.com

Location: Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts is located at 325 Minor St. in the heart of Kenner's historic Rivertown district. Plenty of free parking is available on the streets around the theater.

ABOUT RIVERTOWN THEATERS FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS -

KENNER'S MULTI-AWARD-WINNING THEATRICAL TREASURE!

Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts kicked off its inaugural "Broadway Series at Rivertown" schedule for the 2012-2013 season with a new name, a new management company, Theatre 13, and new artistic directors, Gary Rucker and Kelly Fouchi. The mission of Theatre 13 is to bring new and exciting productions to the New Orleans area while providing

local theater artists an opportunity to perform and create, as well as teach and showcase the talents of children of all ages. Now in its 8th season, Theatre 13 is producing a wide range of award-winning, professional theatrical performances, from Broadway musicals to children's theater for Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts.





Related Articles Shows View More New Orleans Stories

More Hot Stories For You