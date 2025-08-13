Le Petit Theatre to Hold 11th Annual Curtain Call Ball

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Friday, September 5, 2025, Le Petit Theatre will hold its 11th Annual Curtain Call Ball to support artistic and education programs.

Chaired by Elizabeth Bryan Bragg, Edwin Bragg, Carroll Gelderman Zimmer, and Emory Zimmer, the event includes live and silent auctions led by auctioneer Mark Romig. Auction highlights include contemporary and estate jewelry, fabulous experiences, and more.

A cast of local favorites will be on-hand to entertain you with sneak peeks of the upcoming season. And they'll be joined by some of the Young Conservatory artists who will perform snippets from the summer's workshop show, Slowpoke!

"The Curtain Call Ball is one of the most anticipated galas in New Orleans," states Producing Executive Director, Don-Scott Cooper. "It kicks off our season, and funds raised at the event enable us to produce the high-quality theatre our patrons appreciate, along with supporting our education programs throughout the year."

Now in its eleventh year, the Curtain Call Ball has become one of the season's must-attend events. Gala proceeds will support Le Petit's 109th season, including an ambitious lineup of theatre productions and an array of arts education programs for young actors and young technical theatre artists.

Funds raised from last year's Curtain Call Ball led to an expansion of the Young Conservatory and Workforce Development programs, along with continuing the free student matinee program and Teen Council.

The evening includes craft cocktails and delicious creole cuisine provided by Tableau Restaurant. Tickets to the gala are $250, with a special price of $150 for Young Players (under 40), and can be purchased at LePetitTheatre.com or by calling the box office at 504.522.2081. Sponsorships that include tickets to the Curtain Call Ball and Le Petit's 2025-26 Main Stage performances are also available on multiple giving levels. This event would not be possible without the generous support of Main Stage Sponsors: Elizabeth Bryan Bragg and Edwin Bragg; The Rosemary B. and Brunswick G. Deutsch Foundation for Le Petit Theatre du Vieux Carre; Debbie and Bobby Patrick; Tableau Restaurant; and the Times-Picayune/nola.com; plus Red Carpet Sponsors: Judy Barrasso and Brent Barriere; Esther and James Bryan; Mrs. H. Mortimer Favrot, Jr.; First Horizon Bank; Friend & Company; Katherine and Tony Gelderman; and Kathleen and Charlie Van Horn.

Le Petit Theatre's 109th season opens with The Lehman Trilogy on October 2nd and continues with the return of holiday favorites The Skivvies in December. Starting off the new year is the comedic Blithe Spirit from January 8-25. Following next is the classic musical Guys and Dolls March 5-29; God of Carnage brings more laughs April 30-May 17; and we conclude with the musical Once June 4-21. Full-season subscription packages are now available through the box office or online at LePetitTheatre.com, along with single-show tickets for The Lehman Trilogy. Single-show tickets and additional package options will be available later this year. Le Petit Theatre, a cornerstone of the New Orleans arts community since 1916, impacts more than 30,000 people annually through its mainstage productions and educational programming. Additional details are available at .