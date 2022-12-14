Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards

Jefferson Performing Arts Society Announces JPAST & PRESENT: A PARTY FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS Celebrating 45 Years Of JPAS Productions

All patrons will dine onstage and will be treated to the sounds of The Jimmy Maxwell Orchestra as the opening and closing music for the dinner.

Dec. 14, 2022  

Jefferson Performing Arts Society Announces JPAST & PRESENT: A PARTY FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS Celebrating 45 Years Of JPAS Productions

Jefferson Performing Arts Society will host a "Party for the Performing Arts" featuring longtime JPAS performers and other special guests, at Jefferson Performing Arts Center on Saturday, January 14, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Guests will dine onstage inside the JPAC theater; seating is limited to 250 people due to this unique and rare experience.

VIP guests who purchase Patron Party tickets will experience a "Speakeasy Jazz Lounge" in the JPAS lobby bar prior to dinner featuring jazz singer Anais St. John. Pigéon Catering is the event caterer and specialty desserts will be provided by Haydel's Bakery.

All patrons will dine onstage and will be treated to the sounds of The Jimmy Maxwell Orchestra as the opening and closing music for the dinner. The dinner entertainment lineup includes JPAS performers Richard Arnold, Kyle Aucoin, Leslie Castay, Kiane D. Davis, and Elizabeth Ulloa Lowry presenting songs from Sound of Music, Carousel, Shrek the Musical, Hello Dolly, and other Broadway shows before presenting the JPAC Legacy Award to beloved longtime actress, vocal and dialect coach, theater teacher and director Janet Shea. There will be a brief live auction during dinner spotlighting VIP theater experiences and youth scholarships, and a silent auction throughout the evening will feature local artwork, dining, behind the scenes experiences, and more.

After dinner, guests will return to the lobby for desserts, drinks, and a disco dance party, in honor of the year JPAS was founded by Dennis Assaf (1978, the year Saturday Night Fever won Album of the Year). The event is designed to showcase all of the party and event possibilities at Jefferson Performing Arts Center, which is available for venue rental and is now being accessed and activated more than ever under JPAS management.

Tickets start at $150 and sponsorship packages are available. Visit www.jpas.org for more information or call (504)-885-2000 ext. 212. Donations of auction items will be received through January 5, 2023.



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Astin, Winkler, Swallow & Eckstein Among 14 Additions To FAN EXPO New Orleans Celebrit Photo
Astin, Winkler, Swallow & Eckstein Among 14 Additions To FAN EXPO New Orleans Celebrity Lineup
The celebrity roster at FAN EXPO New Orleans grew by a whopping 14 with today's announcement that Sean Astin, Henry Winkler, Emily Swallow, Ashley Eckstein, 'The Office' standouts Kate Flanery and Leslie Baker and eight others will attend the event, January 6-8 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
Interview: Cecilia Snow of SIX at Saenger Theatre Photo
Interview: Cecilia Snow of SIX at Saenger Theatre
A witty, pop-fueled musical on par with a Spice Girls concert, SIX THE MUSICAL remixes the history of the six wives of the notorious King Henry VIII as they take to the microphone to reclaim their HERstories once, and for all.
Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards; at Theatre Baton Rou Photo
Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards; at Theatre Baton Rouge Leads Best Ensemble Performance!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 12th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Review: SIX THE MUSICAL at Saenger Theatre Photo
Review: SIX THE MUSICAL at Saenger Theatre
Six the Musical is worth losing your head over. Fun, lively (pun intended), and a great dose of her-story. You won't want to miss this one!

More Hot Stories For You


Jefferson Performing Arts Society Announces JPAST & PRESENT: A PARTY FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS Celebrating 45 Years Of JPAS ProductionsJefferson Performing Arts Society Announces JPAST & PRESENT: A PARTY FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS Celebrating 45 Years Of JPAS Productions
December 14, 2022

Jefferson Performing Arts Society will host a “Party for the Performing Arts” featuring longtime JPAS performers and other special guests, at Jefferson Performing Arts Center on Saturday, January 14, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Guests will dine onstage inside the JPAC theater; seating is limited to 250 people due to this unique and rare experience. 
Astin, Winkler, Swallow & Eckstein Among 14 Additions To FAN EXPO New Orleans Celebrity LineupAstin, Winkler, Swallow & Eckstein Among 14 Additions To FAN EXPO New Orleans Celebrity Lineup
December 14, 2022

The celebrity roster at FAN EXPO New Orleans grew by a whopping 14 with today's announcement that Sean Astin, Henry Winkler, Emily Swallow, Ashley Eckstein, 'The Office' standouts Kate Flanery and Leslie Baker and eight others will attend the event, January 6-8 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
Christina Ricci, Giancarlo Esposito & Carl Weathers Lead Next Wave Of FAN EXPO New Orleans CelebsChristina Ricci, Giancarlo Esposito & Carl Weathers Lead Next Wave Of FAN EXPO New Orleans Celebs
December 8, 2022

With less than one month to go before the return of FAN EXPO New Orleans, six celebrities from several iconic franchises have been added to the celebrity roster of the pop culture extravaganza set for January 6-8 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
Jefferson Performing Arts Society Encourages Community Donations At Its Inaugural JPAC Tree Lighting Ceremony!  Jefferson Performing Arts Society Encourages Community Donations At Its Inaugural JPAC Tree Lighting Ceremony!  
December 1, 2022

Jefferson Performing Arts Society (JPAS) will host a public tree lighting ceremony to celebrate the installation of the beautiful 20-foot tree in the Jefferson Performing Arts Center (JPAC) lobby on Monday, December 5, 2022, from 6:00-7:00 p.m. 
IRVING BERLIN'S HOLIDAY INN Comes To Jefferson Performing Arts Center Next MonthIRVING BERLIN'S HOLIDAY INN Comes To Jefferson Performing Arts Center Next Month
November 29, 2022

Jefferson Performing Arts Society presents the musical Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn for a two-week run. Performances run December 2-11.
share