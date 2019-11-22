Jefferson Performing Arts Center Presents ANNIE

Jefferson Performing Arts Society presents the musical Annie at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center. With the book and score by Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse, and Martin Charnin, Annie features such memorable songs as "It's the Hard Knock Life", Easy Street", "I Don't Need Anything But You" and "Tomorrow".

With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone's hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. She is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of a New York City Orphanage that is run by the cruel, embittered Miss Hannigan. With the help of the other girls in the Orphanage, Annie escapes to the wondrous world of NYC. In adventure after fun-filled adventure, Annie foils Miss Hannigan's evil machinations... and even befriends President Franklin Delano Roosevelt! She finds a new home and family in billionaire, Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy.

Director and Choreographer, Lynne Bordelon, leads the creative team with Dr. Donna Clavijo as Music Director and Kendall Yonko as Stage Manager.

Kyle Aucoin conducts the JPAS Symphony Orchestra in the pit.

Featuring scenic design from Kristin Blatchford, costume design by Shelby Clemens, wigs and makeup design by Laurin Hart, lighting by Robert Finch, and props by Stephanie Ouimet. Bethany Galyen serves as Sound Designer.

Ysonde Laboureur and Lily Adams are double-cast in the title role of Annie, with Metropolitan Opera bass-baritone, George Cordes, as Oliver Warbucks, Jennifer Schemke as Miss Hannigan, Maria Hefte (Grace Farrell), Tom Vaughn (Rooster Hannigan), and Shelbie Mac (Lily St. Regis). Jessie, the 5 year old golden retriever, is Sandy.

In supporting and ensemble roles are Jimmy DeMontluzin, Wayne Gonsoulin, Chris Sibley, Madison Bourge, Jade Coates, Garret DeViney, Amelie Ettinger, Kirkland Green, John Hastings, David Haydel Jr., Diana Ledet, Kaitlin Lombard, Emma Potts, Anna Walker, Holly Marie Weber, and Matt Welch.

Annie features two casts of orphans: Hannah Alltmont and Jane Sale (Molly), Maddie St. Pierre and Anna Accousti (Kate), Lizzie Eschelman and Bailey Hall (Tessie), Sage Thompson and Serena Revels (Pepper), Savannah Westacott and Meredith Adams (July), Casey Swanson and Ellie Bono (Duffy), Margo Esquivel, Emma Grace Gonzales, Chloe Herbert, Corinne Herbert, Samantha Johnson, Megan Levy, Madison Westacott, Ella Grace Francis, Arabella Hebert, Jaycee Holmes, Molly Pisani, Abby Nastasi, Katie Tuttle, and Cecilia Veters.

Annie runs weekends, December 6 - 15, 2019 at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center (6400 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA). Tickets range from $25 - $75 with discounts for Seniors, Military, Students, and Children, and may be purchased online at www.jpas.org or by calling 504-885-2000.





