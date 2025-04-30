DEBBIE WITH A D'S TENNESSEE WITH THE TEA is Coming to TWTC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans is partnering with Debbie with a D—voted Best Drag Performer in Gambit's Best of New Orleans 2024—to present Debbie with a D's Tennessee with the Tea, an adults-only drag queen story hour. In this bold and playful production, local drag artists will recount six of Tennessee Williams' plays and one short story, accompanied by lip-sync performances inspired by the playwright's works.

An oversized storybook filled with locally adapted summaries of Williams' writing will set the stage. From there, the queens will deliver readings with vibrant commentary and interpret the plays through the art of drag. Hosted by Debbie with a D, the lineup includes Laveau Contraire, Sonika Boom, Tara Shay Montgomery, Vantasia Divine, and Muffy Vanderbilt III. Zephyr will serve as stage kitten, with Puck stage managing. The production is directed by TWTC Founding Co-Artistic Director Augustin J. Correro.

“Each of these performers brings something different to their readings, which is so exciting,” says Correro. “Debbie brings a wit and polish like no other; Laveau is so hilarious and creative; Sonika is known for her incredible stunts and feats—the list goes on. We chose to make this story hour for adults not because we believe drag is only for adults—drag is for everyone. But Tennessee Williams' subject matter is deeply adult, and we want to honor that by creating a thoughtful experience for mature audiences. It's not the art—it's the content we're being intentional about. That's one of the statements we want this production to make.”

This Lagniappe production is supported by a generous grant from the New Orleans Theatre Association (NOTA). Lagniappe productions are designed to reach audiences TWTC may not typically encounter. As part of that mission, the first weekend of performances will take place at the New Marigny Theatre at the Church of Arts and Sciences—miles from TWTC's Uptown home at Loyola University. The second weekend will close at the Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts' Lagniappe Stage in Kenner.

Debbie with a D reflects on her history as a TWTC audience member:

“TWTC first introduced me to Tennessee Williams ten years ago, and I was immediately hooked by the humor and humanity in his work. I've looked forward to every show they've done, and now I can't believe I get to participate in such a fun, creative, and proactive way. Bring some towels—we're about to spill some tea!”

Another standout element of the show is its source material, adapted from Williams' works by local writers Justin Maxwell, Desiree Burrell, Ryan Darby, Jennifer Johnson, and Grady Stewart.

TWTC's Tenth Anniversary Season continues its commitment to presenting both iconic and underproduced Williams plays with bold staging and local talent. The season is made possible in part by support from Jason and Anjali Gillette, as well as grants from the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, the New Orleans Tourism & Cultural Fund, the New Orleans Recreation and Cultural Fund, and the City of New Orleans.

TWTC's MainStage Season will resume in July at Loyola University New Orleans with Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.

