BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards Update: THE COLOR PURPLE - Cutting Edge Theater Leads Best Musical!

There's just a few weeks left to make your voice heard and submit your votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for New Orleans:

Best Costume Design

Samantha Mihalik - DREAMGIRLS - Jefferson Performing Arts Society 18%

Brian Fontenot - THE COLOR PURPLE - Cutting Edge Theater 17%

Hagan Harkins - TUCK EVERLASTING - Slidell Little Theatre 10%

Best direction of a musical (local)

C. Patrick Gendusa - VIOLET THE MUSICAL - Loyola Department of Theatre Arts and Dance 13%

Brent Goodrich - JEKYLL AND HYDE - The New Octavians 12%

Aaron Turnipseed - THE COLOR PURPLE - Cutting Edge Theater 10%

Best direction of a play (local)

Gordon Carmadelle - A FEW GOOD MEN - St. Paul's Alumni Theater 18%

Renee Saussaye - PROOF - Slidell Little Theatre 12%

Adolfo Rodriguez - INHERIT THE WIND - 30 by Ninety Theatre 7%

Best leading actor in a musical (local)

Alex Christian Lucas - VIOLET THE MUSICAL - Loyola Department of Theatre Arts and Dance 16%

Sam Warren - THE COLOR PURPLE - Cutting Edge Theater 10%

Rahim Glaspy - DREAMGIRLS - Jefferson Performing Arts Society 7%

Best leading actor in a play (local)

Jake Holincheck - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - St. Paul's Alumni Theater 21%

John Kirkpatrick - PROOF - Slidell Little Theatre 11%

Kenneth Mayfield - THE CRUCIBLE - Theatre Baton Rouge 9%

Best leading actress in a musical (local)

Cara Duffaut - VIOLET THE MUSICAL - Loyola Department of Theatre Arts and Dance 10%

Annie Gambino - MAMMA MIA - Cutting Edge Theater 9%

Brittney Crayton - THE COLOR PURPLE - Cutting Edge Theater 8%

Best leading actress in a play (local)

Suzanne Stymiest - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Cutting Edge Theater 11%

Elizabeth Knight - A FEW GOOD MEN - St. Paul's Alumni Theater 10%

Cat Foerster - PROOF - Slidell Little Theatre 8%

Best Lighting Design

Richard Fuentes - THE COLOR PURPLE - Cutting Edge Theater 20%

Mandi Wood - VIOLET THE MUSICAL - Loyola Department of Theatre Arts and Dance 16%

Richard Fuentes - MAMMA MIA - Cutting Edge Theater 11%

Best musical (local)

THE COLOR PURPLE - Cutting Edge Theater 16%

JEKYLL AND HYDE - The New Octavians 12%

DREAMGIRLS - Jefferson Performing Arts Society 12%

Best play (local)

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - 30 by Ninety Theatre 14%

PROOF - Slidell Little Theatre 13%

A FEW GOOD MEN - St. Paul's Alumni Theater 9%

Best set design of a musical (local)

Brian Fontenot/ Brandon Fuggit - THE COLOR PURPLE - Cutting Edge Theater 20%

Brady Meibaum - JEKYLL AND HYDE - The New Octavians 17%

Kristin Blatchford - DREAMGIRLS - Jefferson Performing Arts Society 11%

Best set design of a play (local)

Evan Adamson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Le Petit Théâtre Du Vieux Carré 23%

Kenneth Mayfield - THE CRUCIBLE - Theatre Baton Rouge 19%

Jason Breaux - ROMEO AND JULIET - Theatre Baton Rouge 15%

Best Sound Design

Richard Fuentes - THE COLOR PURPLE - Cutting Edge Theater 42%

Miranda Miller - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Theatre Baton Rouge 23%

Matthew Price - PROOF - Slidell Little Theatre 16%

