BWW Previews: JEKYLL AND HYDE at THE NEW OCTAVIANS

The endless battle between good and evil comes alive onstage in the NEW OCTAVIANS new thrilling production of JEKYLL AND HYDE.

Henry warn his fiancee Emma that he may

be busy committed to his work, but she

swears she will be beside him through it all

Based on the 1886 classic, JEKYLL AND HYDE tells the tale of a doctor-haunted by his work, and two women-one beautiful and trusting, the other hopeful but trusting only herself, both in love with the same man but unaware of his dark secret. Dr. Henry Jekyll is committed to his experiments in solving a chemical formula which could alter mans personality and solve what has haunted humanity for years. Rebuffed by his colleagues and superiors, Henry turns to himself to be the subject of his experiments and unwillingly unleashed his inner demon London would come to know as Mr. Hyde.

London is plagued by a disease called-Facade. Both the rich and the poor of London describe how this separation of personalities is destructive to society and to humanity

Lucy Harris is the main attraction at The Red Rat, a rather seedy pub and brothel. Although a hopeful dreamer, she takes life as it is knowing there is little better life for her. To both Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, Lucy is a carnal affair, but to Lucy, Jekyll is her hope for love, something she believes she will never have, and Hyde is all she believes she deserves.

Directed by Brent Alan Goodrich, JEKYLL AND HYDE is nothing short of a monumental addition to the companies repertoire. The cast includes Travis Settoon as Henry Jekyll, Lauren Pierce as Emma Carew, Trey Harkins as Edward Hyde, Julia Ernst as Lucy Harris, Niccolo Bonura as John Utterson, Brady Meibaum as Danvers Carew, and Dominic Maguira as Simon Stride. The Board of Governers consists of Samantha Harkins, Nino Bonura Jr., Kamryn Hecker, Trey Vito, and Gabriel Bonura. Supporting the principle cast is Elizabeth Knight, Maria Guay, Elise Falkenstein, Meghan Drane. The Ladies of the Evening dancers and ensemble consists of Olivia Lowentritt, Lauren Van Mullem, Sophie Romano, Chloe Thames, Abigail Williams, Lance Cambre, Maggie Elkins, Madison Sedberry, Ragan Hoover, Jake Mullis, Margaret Dorignac.

JEKYLL AND HYDE runs for one weekend at the Historic Columbia Theatre

Tickets can be purchased online here!

SHOW DATES:

Saturday: September 7th at 2:00pm and 7:30pm

Sunday: September 8th at 2:00pm

The Columbia Theatre

220 E Thomas St, Hammond, LA 70401





