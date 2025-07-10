bergenPAC Announces A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS and More for 2025â€“26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



bergenPACÂ has announced six new shows for the 2025â€“26 season, featuring a variety of family-friendly and crowd-pleasing live events. Performances begin this fall and run through spring 2026, with tickets for all events going on sale Friday, July 11, 2025. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

The season kicks off with Masters of Illusion on Friday, October 10, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. This internationally recognized magic show, featuring award-winning illusionists, promises a fast-paced evening of grand illusions, sleight-of-hand, and comedy. Ticket prices range from $39 to $99.

On Sunday, October 26, The Very Hungry Caterpillar Interactive Show will offer two performances, at 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Created by Jonathan Rockefeller, the show brings four of Eric Carleâ€™s classic stories to life through handcrafted puppets, live music, and audience participation. Tickets are priced $29â€“$49.

Animal lovers can look forward to The Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show on Saturday, November 15 at 3:00 p.m. As seen on America's Got Talent and Nickelodeon Unleashed, this show features rescue dogs performing high-energy stunts including dock diving, agility, frisbee routines, and more. Founded by Keri Caraher and Ethan Wilhelm, the show blends entertainment with advocacy for pet adoption. Tickets range from $29 to $59.

Holiday programming continues with A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage on Sunday, November 30, with performances at 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Adapted from the original television special, this live version includes music, dancing, and a celebration of the holiday spirit. The show runs approximately 90 minutes with intermission. Tickets range from $29 to $69.

The new year brings two more literary favorites to the bergenPAC stage. On Sunday, February 1, 2026, Curious George: The Golden Meatball will be performed at 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. This new musical adventure follows the curious monkey in a story tailored for young audiences, with tickets available from $21 to $49.

Finally, on Sunday, March 15, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., The Cat in the Hat Live on Stage! brings Dr. Seussâ€™s classic story to life in a theatrical adaptation filled with rhymes, laughs, and nostalgia. Ticket prices range from $29 to $49.

All shows will take place at bergenPAC, located at 30 N. Van Brunt Street, Englewood, NJ. For more information, visit bergenPAC.org or call the box office directly.