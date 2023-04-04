Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? Comes to NJPAC

The performance is on Friday, October 13th at 8 pm.

Apr. 04, 2023  
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents the Emmy-nominated TV show Whose Line Is It Anyway? on Friday, October 13th at 8 pm.

WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? is 90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and song, all based on audience suggestions. Cast members Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray will leave you gasping with the very witty scenes they invent before your eyes. Audience participation is vital to the show, so bring your suggestions, and you may be asked to join the cast onstage! WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? showcases some of the improv games made famous on the long-running TV show and some exciting new ones featuring musical direction by Bob Derkach.

All ages are welcome, but please note that some "PG-13" language will be used during the performance.

Tickets to see Whose Live Anyway? go on sale Friday, April 7th at 10 am, be sure to reserve your tickets early by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.




