Visual Arts Center of New Jersey Raises More Than $300,000 at Spark Art's Impact Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Saturday, April 26, the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) held its annual spring gala at Canoe Brook Country Club, hosting roughly 200 guests, donors, and sponsors in a celebration of the arts. The signature event raised over $300,000 to support the Art Center's powerful arts programming.

“Our annual gala is always a powerful reminder of the incredible community we have at the Art Center. This year's theme, ‘Spark Art's Impact,' truly came to life as guests went above and beyond to support our mission. We're deeply grateful for their generosity,” said Sam Davis, VACNJ Director of Development and Communications. The funds raised will help fuel VACNJ's mission to deliver the life-changing impact of art where it's needed most—from programs for students in the Elizabeth Public Schools to individuals facing Alzheimer's or dementia, from veterans finding healing through creativity to families discovering joy together in the Art Center's galleries.

The evening featured music, delicious food and drinks, a silent art auction showcasing more than 50 artists, and a live auction overseen by Auctioneer Jacqueline Towers-Perkins. The Art Center recognized former VACNJ Board Chair Anne Grissinger as their 2025 honoree and awarded its eighth annual Changemaker Award to Overlook Medical Center for launching its cultural series, built to help support Overlook team members and members of the community with cultural programming. The award was presented to Stephanie Schwartz, SVP, Atlantic Health System, and President, Overlook Medical Center, and Thomas Dooley, Program Manager, Humanistic Medicine.

The evening was co-chaired by Suzanne & Dean Henry and André Renaudo. Gala committee members included Rebecca Almog, Christine Aschwald, Katherine Buchanan, Lisa Butler, Susan Cagnassola, Amy Harris, Christopher Joralemon, Lorraine Kelly, Anamaria Llanos, Jennifer Markovitz, Deborah Schwarzmann, and Rachel Wilf.

Diamond sponsors for the evening included: Susan & Mike Cagnassola; Anne & RJ Grissinger; and Rachel & Jonathan Wilf. Platinum sponsors included: Lisa Butler; CHUBB / Risk Strategies; and Wilf Family Foundations. Gold sponsors included: Cambridge Wines; Clunes Cares Foundation; Lorraine & Peter Kelly; and Summit House Restaurant + Bar. Silver sponsors included: Julie & Greg Adams; Marie & Roy Alan Cohen; Amy & Clint Harris; Jodi & Jeff Hiller; Briana King & Christopher Joralemon; Amy Knight; Vani Krishnamurthy & Alok Sanghvi; Lindabury, McCormick, Estabrook & Cooper, P.C.; Alison & David O'Neill; Isabel Ribeiro & Diego Rotsztain; Deborah & Fred Schwarzmann; The Schmitt Group of Raymond James; and Jess Van Nostrand & Mike Smith. Bronze sponsors included: Sally & Thomas Abbott; Christine & Eric Aschwald; Heather & Elliot Braun; Millie & Jack Cooper; Creative Wallcoverings & Interiors; Terri & Mark Friedman; Betse & Frank Gump; Suzanne & Dean Henry; Eleanor Lear; Lear Bray Team; Anamaria Llanos; Jennifer & Michael Markovitz; Murray Hill Tennis & Fitness;

Peapack Private Bank & Trust; Amy & Mitchell Radin; André Renaudo; Renee Stene; TD Bank; Claire Toth & David Dietze; and Greg Vargas & Dan Crisafulli. Community Sponsors included: Associates International; Cavazini Dangler Real Estate Partners; Gillis Consulting for Arts & Culture; Otterstedt Insurance Agency, Inc.; Partner in Art; Peerless Beverage Co.; RAM Gallery; and Tea & Oranges.

“This year's gala was a warm reminder of how deeply the Art Center touches lives throughout our community and beyond,” said gala co-chair Suzanne Henry. “The overwhelming support we felt that evening reaffirms the importance of the work we're doing—and helps ensure we'll be able to continue into the future.”

Comments