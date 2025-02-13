Visual Arts Center of New Jersey Elects Monica Vir to Board

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) elected Monica Vir to its board of Trustees at its most recent board meeting on February 10, 2025. Her term will begin immediately and will run through June 2028.

"We are thrilled to welcome Monica to the Art Center's Board of Trustees," said Melanie Cohn, Executive Director of VACNJ. "Her wealth of experience and passion for the arts will be invaluable in advancing our mission and expanding our impact."

Monica Vir has earned a reputation as an accomplished corporate attorney. She is Co-Chair of the Corporate and M&A Group and a member of the Lindabury, McCormick, Estabrook & Cooper, P.C. Real Estate Services Group. Monica counsels both closely held family businesses and large national and international corporations. She is a trusted advisor whose pragmatic approach to providing legal counsel has earned her a reputation among her clients as being an integral member of their team. It is not uncommon for Monica to work with clients from their corporate formation through the eventual sale and disposition of assets. While Monica's practice spans a wide variety of industry sectors, she has a particular experience advising on deals involving real estate, healthcare facilities, physician practices, technology companies, and nonprofits.

Monica is an active member of the community serving on the Board of Directors for Hometowne Television and Supportive Housing Association of New Jersey. She is a founding member of Lindabury's Women's Business Initiative which works to provide opportunities for professional women to develop and support business and mentoring relationships with other women professionals. In 2015, she was recognized by the New Jersey Law Journal as a New Leader of the Bar and was also recognized by NJBIZ as one of its top "40 Under 40" which recognizes men and women across New Jersey's business community for outstanding achievement.

About the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey

For more than 90 years, the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey has been exclusively dedicated to viewing, making, and learning about contemporary art. Recognized as a leading non-profit arts organization, the Art Center's renowned Studio School, acclaimed exhibitions, and educational outreach initiatives serve thousands of youths, families, seniors, and people with special needs annually.

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey is located at 68 Elm Street in Summit, NJ. Gallery hours: Monday–Thursday, 10 AM–8 PM; Friday & Saturday, 10 AM–5 PM; and Sunday, 11 AM–4 PM. Please call 908.273.9121 to confirm holiday hours. Visit artcenternj.org for more information.

