Video: Watch Karen Zacarías & Sarah Rasmussen Talk LEGACY OF LIGHT

Playwright Karen Zacarías and director Sarah Rasmussen discuss themes and the creative process behind Legacy of Light at the McCarter Theatre Center. The production opens Sunday, March 23, 2025 and closes on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

In Princeton, New Jersey, a brilliant astrophysicist tries to become a mother. Meanwhile—300 years earlier, in France—a mathematician, scientist, and lover to Voltaire finds out she’s about to become one. From the writer of Native Gardens and Destiny of Desire comes a bright and funny new play about life, the universe, and parenthood.

