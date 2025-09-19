 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Video: MURDER ON THE LINKS At Two River Theater Official Trailer

The star-studded cast features Kate Baldwin, Patrick Page, Campbell Scott, and more.

By: Sep. 19, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.




Two River Theater’s production of Murder on the Links, adapted and directed by Tony Award winner Darko Tresnjak from the classic Agatha Christie novel, must close on Sunday, October 5. See video of the production.

The cast includes Kate Baldwin, María Bilbao, Hiram Delgado, José Espinosa, Jason O’Connell, Patrick Page, Campbell Scott, and Lauren Worsham.

Scenic design is by Alexander Dodge, costumes by Jess Goldstein, lighting by Pablo Santiago, sound by Megumi Katayama, wigs/hair/makeup by J. Jared Janas, music supervision and original compositions by Oran Eldor, fight direction by Gerry Rodriguez, and dialect coaching by Claudia Hill-Sparks.

The production team also features Alison Cote (Production Stage Manager), Mikayla Bettner (Assistant Stage Manager), and Camille Pugliese (Assistant Director).

Tickets are available through Two River Theater.




Don't Miss a New Jersey News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Oh, Mary!
81 ratings

Oh, Mary!
Aladdin
73 ratings

Aladdin
Art
22 ratings

Art
Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
24 ratings

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos