Video: MURDER ON THE LINKS At Two River Theater Official Trailer

Two River Theater’s production of Murder on the Links, adapted and directed by Tony Award winner Darko Tresnjak from the classic Agatha Christie novel, must close on Sunday, October 5. See video of the production.

The cast includes Kate Baldwin, María Bilbao, Hiram Delgado, José Espinosa, Jason O’Connell, Patrick Page, Campbell Scott, and Lauren Worsham.

Scenic design is by Alexander Dodge, costumes by Jess Goldstein, lighting by Pablo Santiago, sound by Megumi Katayama, wigs/hair/makeup by J. Jared Janas, music supervision and original compositions by Oran Eldor, fight direction by Gerry Rodriguez, and dialect coaching by Claudia Hill-Sparks.

The production team also features Alison Cote (Production Stage Manager), Mikayla Bettner (Assistant Stage Manager), and Camille Pugliese (Assistant Director).

Tickets are available through Two River Theater.