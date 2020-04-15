VIDEO: Two River Theatre Celebrates ASL Day with Theatre Signs!

In celebration of National ASL Day, Two River Theatre patron Lori Timney guides you through some theater-related signs!

Two River Theater annually produces 6+ productions (including classics, world premieres, musicals, and theater for families) and 40+ events that reflect its diverse community of Red Bank, New Jersey.

The theater commissioned and premiered original works including Hurricane Diane by Playwright-in-Residence Madeleine George and Be More Chill by Joe Iconis and Joe Tracz. Each year, the venue serves thousands of students and community members through arts and humanities programs at the theater, in schools, and throughout its region.

Two River Theater is led by Artistic Director John Dias and Managing Director Michael Hurst. tworivertheater.org





