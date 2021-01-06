VIDEO: Rema Webb and Members of the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra Perform 'You'll Never Walk Alone' From CAROUSEL

In the first part of a collaboration between the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra and Paper Mill Playhouse, Broadway veteran Rema Webb and an NJSO string quintet give an at-home performance of Rodgers and Hammerstein's "You'll Never Walk Alone" from Carousel.

The video premiered last night, January 5, at 7 pm.

The NJSO quintet features violinists Bryan Hernandez-Luch and Héctor Falcón, violist David Blinn, cellist Sarah Seiver and Principal Bass Ha Young Jung.

Additional collaborative videos will air on February 9, March 2 and April 13 at 7 pm.

Rema Webb is a 20-year Broadway veteran who made her Paper Mill debut last season in the world premiere of Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber. In summer 2019 she was featured in the Public Theater/Disney Theatrical production of Hercules at the Delacorte Theater. Rema's Broadway credits include Escape to Margaritaville, The Color Purple, Violet, The Lion King, The Book of Mormon, and Ragtime, and her Off Broadway and regional credits include Little Shop of Horrors, The Cradle Will Rock, The Colored Museum, and A New Brain, among others. She has appeared on television and film in NBC's The Sound of Music Live!, First Born, Beloved, Sudden Death, and Murphy Brown. Rema debuted her critically acclaimed solo concert, Children Will Listen, at 54 Below and gave an encore performance at 42 West. With a mission to pass on her knowledge and inspire the next generation of young artists, Rema is the founder and executive director of On Broadway Performing Arts Training Program.