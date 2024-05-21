Two River Theater Reveals Events And Accessibility Services for GEM OF THE OCEAN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two River Theater's highly-anticipated production of August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean, the seventh production in Two River Theater's commitment to stage all ten of Wilson's visionary epics in the American Century Cycle, directed by San Diego Theatre Critics Circle Award Winner, Delicia Turner Sonnenberg (Appropriate, Trouble in Mind), runs June 8 – 30, 2024.

In conjunction with the production, Two River has curated an exciting lineup of free or nearly-free events inspired by Gem of the Ocean, for all to enjoy.

“To call this assemblage of artists an embarrassment of riches would be a most profound understatement,” says Artistic Director Justin Waldman. “Such is the power of August Wilson and we at Two River and are so proud to continue our long and deep conversation with his work. I simply cannot wait to share the journey of Gem with our community.”

The full event lineup includes:

EVENTS

Wednesday, June 12 5:30PM in Studio A

IN THE KNOW WITH Delicia Turner SONNENBERG

Artistic Director Justin Waldman hosts an intimate conversation with August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean Director, Delicia Turner Sonnenberg. Coffee and cookies will be available starting at 5:30 PM, with the discussion set to start at 5:45 PM. Attendance for this pre-show event is FREE; August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean 7PM performance tickets sold separately. *Please note: The event will be filmed, with full video capture available via our YouTube channel on a later date.

Wednesday, June 19 at 7PM

Sunday, June 23 at 3PM

Wednesday, June 26 at 1PM

POST-PLAY DISCUSSIONS

Hear from the cast of August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean after a select number of performances, in a conversation moderated by a member of Two River Theater's Artistic Department. Post-play discussions are free with the purchase of a post-play discussion performance ticket.

Thursday, June 20 at 6PM in Studio B

EXPLORING THE DEPTHS: PSYCHOLOGY OF THE BLACK WOMAN

Throughout history, Black women have navigated a complex tapestry of societal expectations, cultural heritage, and personal identity. We aim to shine a light on their stories, voices, and psychological landscapes. What makes a community leader? What does it take for a woman to step into that role, and to bring other women on the journey with her? Join us for a panel discussion on the psychology and mental health of Black women, as represented by Aunt Ester in August Wilson's Gem in the Ocean. Attendance for this pre-show event is FREE; August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean 8PM performance tickets sold separately.

Sunday, June 23 at 12PM on the Plaza

JUNETEENTH PLAZA CELEBRATION

A community celebration in partnership with the T. Thomas Fortune Cultural Center and others, featuring a dynamic presentation from Grammy-nominated poet, activist, and author Kevin Powell. This interactive talk and conversation will cover the history of Juneteenth, why it has re-emerged in the 21st century, and why the holiday is tied to larger conversations around opportunities for all Americans. Rain date TBD. Attendance for this pre-show event is FREE; August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean 3PM performance tickets sold separately.

Friday, June 28 at 5PM on the Plaza

PRIDE ON THE PLAZA

Two River's annual Pride Month celebration returns for the fifth year! Join the top hatted diva of New Jersey Lady Celestina plus special guests. In case of rain, the festivity will take place inside in Studio A. Event tickets are $20; August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean 8PM performance tickets sold separately.

TWO RIVER'S ACCESSIBILITY SERVICES INCLUDE:

Saturday, June 8 at 8PM

Sunday, June 9 at 3PM

Pay-What-You-Wish Performances

In an effort to help break down financial barriers, patrons may pay what they wish for tickets to select performances of August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean. Tickets typically cost $40-$80. Tickets may only be secured in person, at the Box Office.

Saturday, June 15 at 1PM

Fragrance-Free Performance

Audience members are asked to refrain from wearing colognes, perfumes or scented oils for the safety and comfort of all.

Saturday, June 22 at 1PM

Play Date

Offering free childcare services and discounted tickets for caregivers attending that performance.

A collaboration with Monmouth Day Care Center. For children aged 2 months and up. Must register 72 hours in advance.

Saturday, June 29 at 1PM

Open-Captioned and Audio Described Performance

Available for patrons with vision loss and hearing loss.

For more information on Two River Theater's access services and access ticket prices, visit https://tworivertheater.org/accessibility/

