Top Five Finalists Revealed for 13th Annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition

The New Jersey Performing Arts Center revealed the top five finalists of the 13th annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition. Pulled from 220+ entrants from 21 different countries, these gifted young singers represent the next generation of great jazz vocalists. The top five finalists are: Amira B. (New York City), Georgia Heers (New York City), Angélique Nicolas (France), Syndee Winters (Los Angeles, CA), and April May Webb (West Hartford, CT). They will recompete for the title of winner of the 2024 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition in front of a live audience and a distinguished panel of judges on Sunday, November 24, 2024, on the iconic NJPAC stage.



The Sarah Vaughan International Vocal Competition, also known as "The SASSY Awards," has become one of the top annual vocal competitions in jazz. Open to singers over the age of 18, of all genders and nationalities, from anywhere in the world, and not signed by a major label, The SASSY Awards offers outstanding jazz singers a one-of-a-kind platform for embarking on a career in the music business-and offers audience members a chance to discover the jazz stars of tomorrow. Past winners include Cyrille Aimée, Jazzmeia Horn, Laurin Talese, Samara Joy (GRAMMY Award winner for Best New Artist 2023), Gabrielle Cavassa, Tyreek McDole, and more.

Hosted by WBGO Radio's Sheila Anderson, the star-studded November 24th final competition comprises performances by the top five finalists, and a special return appearance by 2022 winner Lucía. Finalists will be judged on vocal quality, musicality, technique, performance, individuality, artistic interpretation, and ability to swing. Judges include: NEA Jazz Master and four-time GRAMMY-winning drummer, producer, and educator Terri Lyne Carrington, GRAMMY-winning pianist and Director of Jazz Studies at William Patterson University Bill Charlap, powerhouse GRAMMY-winning vocalist Lisa Fischer, NJPAC's Jazz Advisor and multi-GRAMMY-winning bassist Christian McBride, and acclaimed singer-songwriter Madeleine Peyroux. The first-prize winner of The SASSY Awards will receive a $5,000 cash award, second-place $1,500, and third-place $500.



The competition recalls the humble beginnings of legendary jazz singer/NEA Jazz Master Sarah Vaughan (1924-1990) who, back in 1942, was a Newark teenager and winner of an amateur singing contest at the Apollo Theater. That memorable night helped launch the lifework of one of the most successful, influential jazz vocalists in the history of American music. NJPAC has a long history of preserving and celebrating Sarah Vaughan's music and impact. In 1999, NJPAC officially proclaimed the street in front of it as "Sarah Vaughan Way." During last year's centennial of Vaughan's birth, NJPAC hosted "The Divine One" Women@NJPAC Spotlight Gala and partnered with Jazz at Lincoln Center for a special Sarah Vaughan Centennial Concert series. For more information about The SASSY Awards, visit SarahVaughanCompetition.com.



About Top Five Finalists



Amira B. is a rising jazz and R&B vocalist from New York City. Born in Egypt and raised in Russia, Amirabegan her musical journey studying classical piano as a child. A graduate of the famed Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, as well as the University of Miami's Frost School of Music and SUNY Purchase College's Conservatory of Music, Amira holds a master's degree in studio composition. Amira has released both singles and EPs, including her single "Do You," which received positive reviews from EARMILK, Picky Magazine and The Word is Bond. Amira has performed at many prestigious venues around the globe, including the Outreach Music Festival in Austria. In 2024, she won Goddard Riverside Community Center's Upper West Side's Got Talent contest, and was selected as the agency's artist in residence.



Georgia Heers is a vocalist and composer hailing from Greer, South Carolina. In 2017, she graduated from the Fine Arts Center in Greenville and began her undergraduate studies in jazz at Oberlin College and Conservatory. She then moved to New York to pursue her graduate studies at The Juilliard School. Since graduating in 2023, Georgia has performed at venues throughout New York City, including Dizzy's and Minton's Playhouse. She has also performed at Chris' Jazz Cafe in Philadelphia, The Jazz Showcase in Chicago, The Kennedy Center and Bebop Club in Buenos Aires. Georgia is the recipient of a grant from Chamber Music America's Performance Plus program, which will allow her to record her debut album under the artistic direction of Cécile Mclorin Salvant.



Angélique Nicolas, vocalist and composer born in Toulon, France, is known for her elegance, sensitivity, and expressive voice. Although raised in France, her artistry is influenced by her Sicilian and Corsican roots. Angélique grew up immersed in jazz, blues, and soul, influenced by her grandmother's love for blues and gospel and her grandfather's love for Broadway musicals and jazz standards. She studied tap dance and later graduated in vocal jazz and contemporary amplified music from the Toulon Conservatory. Angélique gained national attention on The Voice (France) in 2016 with her rendition of "At Last". Her debut self-produced album, set for release in 2025, promises to showcase her unique way of sharing her story.



Syndee Winters is a singer, recording artist, and actress of Chinese-Jamaican heritage. Born in Queens, Syndee later moved to Miami where she split time in high school between the studio of reggae legend, Stephen Marley, and in rehearsals for the school musical. Marley introduced young Syndee to the work of Sarah Vaughan, which led her to discover other great jazz singers including Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday and Lena Horne. Syndee is best known for her role as "Nala" in Disney's The Lion King on Broadway. Syndee's other musical credits include lead roles in Motown the Musical, Pippin, Jesus Christ Superstar on NBC, and Hamilton. Syndee also toured the world with two special musical productions: Disney Princess: The Concert and Lessons From A Lady: A Dedication to Lena Horne.



April May Webb, from Newton, Kansas, is a musician, composer, educator and co-founder of the jazz ensemble Sounds of A&R. A 2023 Chamber Music America Grant recipient and 2023 Jazz Road Artist, April May has toured with jazz legends such as Thelonious Sphere Monk III and was selected by NEA Jazz Master Dee Dee Bridgewater as a Woodshed Network recipient. She also took center stage in internationally acclaimed artist Tschabalala Self's New York play Sounding Board. April May made history as the first black woman to graduate from the William Paterson University Jazz Education program, where she studied under the late great pianist Mulgrew Miller. She is dedicated to artistic innovation and the continuing evolution of jazz on the global stage.

