The Theater Project Celebrates Broadway with Alumni Cabaret, BROADWAY JUKEBOX

The Theater Project will shine a spotlight on Broadway’s greatest hits this summer with Broadway Jukebox, a high-energy musical cabaret featuring alumni from the company’s youth program. Performances will take place at Jardine Academy on Saturday, June 28 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 29 at 2:00 p.m., with all tickets priced at $18.

This year’s production brings together eight alumni of Theater Project Jr, the company’s beloved summer program for teens. Now young adults, these performers are returning to the stage to share their talent with family, friends, and the wider Theater Project community through an evening of classic show tunes and Broadway favorites.

The cast includes Paige Carranza of Garwood, New Jersey; Diego Colon of Cranford, New Jersey; Angelique Demetillo of Williamsburg, Virginia; Christine Demetillo of Randolph, New Jersey; Kayla Lugo of Somerset, New Jersey; Emme Oliver of Feasterville, Pennsylvania; and Somerset residents Alexis Page and Kayleigh Pierce. Together, they will present a vibrant celebration of musical theatre, revisiting some of the most iconic numbers in stage history.

The show is co-directed by Alexis Page, currently a student at Middlesex College, and Mary Iannelli, a longtime educator and director with The Theater Project. Page called the experience “an outlet I’ll never take for granted,” noting that it allows her to explore her creativity while collaborating with “some of the best people I’ve ever encountered.” Iannelli, who has worked with high school and college students for over 30 years, emphasized the joy of seeing their artistic growth and described the show as “a collaboration of the best kind.”

Founded in 1994 and based in Union, The Theater Project is dedicated to nurturing emerging playwrights and theater artists while cultivating new audiences across New Jersey. The organization offers youth programming, supports the development of new plays, and frequently uses theater as a platform to engage with current social issues.

The Jardine Academy is located at 61 Myrtle Street in Cranford. Tickets to Broadway Jukebox can be purchased by visiting www.TheTheaterProject.org or searching for the event directly.

