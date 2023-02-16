The Power Of Japanese Drumming Comes to NJPAC With KODO

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents the ultimate Japanese Drum Performance with KODO on Tuesday, March 14th, at 7:30 pm.



Experience the power and majesty of Taiko drumming as the internationally celebrated Kodo Drummers bring this ancient art form to the US. Taking their name from a Japanese word that can either mean 'heartbeat' or 'children of the drum,' the group has performed on every continent, sewing the seeds of their spiritual message in their pulsating, driving rhythms.



Kodo upholds the idea that all people, nations, and living things are connected and have thus taken inspiration from their traveling to create a unique fusion of traditional taiko and world music. The group is renowned for their athletic, intensely physical performances, and their joyful on-stage energy is palpable as the rolling thunder of their drums.



Feel the power of the Japanese taiko drum! For nearly 40 years, these master drummers have brought the vibrant rhythm of taiko around the world. Kodo will perform with a troupe of singers, dancers, and musicians playing traditional instruments like bamboo flutes, Tibetan horns, and Javanese gamelan. Kodo pulses with an exhilarating energy that will fill you with joy.



Tickets to see Kodo are on sale now by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.