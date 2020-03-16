The Montclair Orchestra To Reschedule April Concert And Will Offer Free Archived Performances

The Montclair Orchestra will reschedule the final concert of their season, Emerging Voices featuring Metropolitan Opera Lindemann Young Artists on April 26 at 5pm, in response to the CDC's guidelines recommending that "all gatherings and events of 50 people and more be postponed until May" due to the Coronavirus. Patrons will be contacted with concert information once it is confirmed. Any ticket holders that have specific questions or concerns can contact The Montclair Orchestra at info@montclairorchestra.org.

In light of the cancelations of performances throughout the world, The Montclair Orchestra will also release FREE video content from their concert archives from the last three years on their social media feeds (YouTube, Facebook, Instagram) every Wednesday at 2pm ET until May 1, 2020. The first two offerings will be the full performances of Maxwell Davies' An Orkney Wedding, With Sunrise featuring world-renowned bagpiper Kenneth MacKenzie and Bruch's Scottish Fantasy featuring violinist Richard Lin, gold medal winner of the prestigious 2018 Indianapolis Violin Competition.

In addition, the Montclair Orchestra's Music Director, David Chan will be starting an online masterclass series for promising young violinists; the first masterclass will happen Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 1pm ET. Interested violin students should contact maestro Chan directly at info@davidchanmusic.com.

To make a donation to The Montclair Orchestra, you can visit montclairorchestra.org. Membership donations are a significant source of funding to sustain our operations. The majority of funds will go directly to the artists that make up The Montclair Orchestra. In recognition and appreciation of your individual donation, you can enjoy membership benefits including discounted tickets and invitations to special events. The Montclair Orchestra is a New Jersey-based 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation.

