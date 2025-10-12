The Lord Stirling Theater Company Will Present HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES October 17–26

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Lord Stirling Theater Company will present HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES in the English Barn Theater at the Farmstead Arts Center, 450 King George Road, Basking Ridge, NJ. Performances will run October 17–26, with evening shows on October 17, 18, 24, and 25 at 7:30 p.m., and matinees on October 19 and 26 at 2:00 p.m.

Tim Kelly’s stage adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s most spine-chilling mystery combines suspense, humor, and a touch of terror. When Sir Henry inherits the vast Baskerville fortune, he also inherits a sinister family curse—death at the fangs of a monstrous hound said to prowl the moors. Only the brilliant detective Sherlock Holmes and his steadfast companion Dr. Watson can unravel the truth behind the haunting legend.

As eerie lights flicker across Baskerville Hall and strange howls echo through the night, suspicion falls on a host of mysterious characters—sinister servants, a butterfly collector, a woman in distress, and an escaped convict.

The production is directed by Cass Cochrane of Colonia and features Kathy Erbach Gordon of Cranford as Lady Agatha Mortimer, Amy Lewis of Basking Ridge as Perkins, Bob Scarpone of Flanders as Watson, Marc LeBlanc of Linden as Sherlock Holmes, Mary O’Connor-Kelley of Fanwood as Mrs. Barrymore, Arik Hartman of Guttenberg as Sir Henry, David Kelley of Fanwood as Barrymore, Ruth Otterburn of Bloomfield as Kathy Stapleton, Matt Marino of Bernardsville as Jack Stapleton, C Campen of Berkeley Heights as Selden, and Eileen McShane of Bernardsville as Laura Lyons.

This production concludes The Lord Stirling Theater Company’s tenth anniversary season at Farmstead Arts Center. The company has built a decade-long reputation for innovative community theatre, producing a wide range of classics and new works. Past productions include She Stoops to Conquer, Black Coffee (nominated for the 2025 NJACT Perry Awards), A Murder Is Announced, Blithe Spirit, Ken Ludwig’s Leading Ladies, Cobb, Dracula, The Importance of Being Earnest, Treasure Island, Othello, and Arsenic and Old Lace, among others.

A creative hub based in Basking Ridge, The Lord Stirling Theater Company is committed to presenting compelling works that illuminate and celebrate the human experience while nurturing the next generation of theatre artists through educational and hands-on training opportunities.

The English Barn Theater is wheelchair accessible. Patrons requiring additional accessibility services are encouraged to email farmsteadartscenter@gmail.com in advance. Please note that the barn is neither heated nor air-conditioned; attendees are advised to dress accordingly.