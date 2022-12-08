Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Dance Connection Presents THE NUTCRACKER, December 16-18 At MCCC's Kelsey Theatre

This highly anticipated and popular one-hour long ballet is set in nineteenth century Europe to the magical score by Tchaikovsky.

Dec. 08, 2022  

The Dance Connection Presents THE NUTCRACKER, December 16-18 At MCCC's Kelsey Theatre

Theatre goers of all ages will capture the spirit of the holiday season when The Dance Connection presents its family version of "The Nutcracker Ballet" December 16 through 18 at Mercer County Community College's (MCCC's) Kelsey Theatre, 1200 Old Trenton Road in West Windsor.

This highly anticipated and popular one-hour long ballet is set in nineteenth century Europe to the magical score by Tchaikovsky. Fully narrated and abridged, the ballet features wonderful "Nutcracker" moments, complete with dolls and sweets coming to life, mice, toy soldiers and snowflakes. The show is fun for the whole family with beautiful costumes, choreography and dancing.

"'The Nutcracker' at Kelsey Theatre is a beloved annual event for so many families in the area," said M. Kitty Getlik, artistic director for Kelsey Theatre. "This abridged version performed by The Dance Connection is a delightful and timeless story and simply a wonderful way to celebrate the holiday season."

About the show: Young Clara sneaks downstairs on Christmas Eve to play with her favorite present - a Nutcracker - when she is suddenly confronted by the menacing Mouse Queen! Her Nutcracker prince comes alive, saves her and whisks her away to the Land of The Sweets where Snow Queen and King, snow fairies, dancing sugar plums and toy soldiers all await her.

The Dance Connection - with locations in West Windsor and Hillsborough - is a community of Central New Jersey teachers, parents and students who appreciate all the possibilities that open up for a child when they study dance.

Tickets are $16 for adults and $14 for students, senior citizens and children. Tickets may be purchased online at KelseyTheatre.org or by calling the Kelsey Theatre Box Office at 609-570-3333.

Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible and free parking is available next to the building. Assisted listening devices are available upon request. For a complete listing of events, visit the Kelsey website at www.KelseyTheatre.org.

Please note that masks are recommended but not required while in the theatre.



