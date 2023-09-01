The Barn Theatre to Kick Off 96th Season With Comedic Farce SUITE SURRENDER

Performances will run September 22 through October 8.

Sep. 01, 2023

The Barn Theatre in Montville, NJ will kick off their 96th Season with the rib tickling, side splitting comedic farce Suite Surrender, written by Michael McKeever and directed by Todd Mills of Boonton, NJ, running weekends from September 22nd,2023, to October 8th, 2023. 

The setting is 1942 at the Palm Beach Royale, here we meet two of Hollywood’s most famous Diva’s Claudia McFadden played by Montclair’s Jessi Baden and Athena Sinclair played by Montclair’s Rachelle Rennagel. Much to the dismay of hotel General Manager Bernard Dunlap played by David Romankow of Gillette, NJ they are accidentally booked into the same suite. Five doors, two bumbling bellhops played by Ryan Green of Hillsdale, NJ and Arthur Carlson of Nutley, a society matron, played by Annette Winter of Montvilleand a nosey reporter played by Erika Wynzel of Lake Hiawatha, NJ, what could be funnier? Rounding out the cast are the divas’ assistants, lovesick Murphy managing diva Sinclair played by Emily Bonaria of Springfield, NJ and long-suffering Mr.Pippet played by Donald Paulsuleus of Mine Hill, NJ who trails in the wake of diva McFadden and her scrappy little dog Mr. Boodles played by a local rescued dog. 

SUITE SURRENDERhas it all – mistaken identities, overblown egos, double entendres, and a lap dog round out this hilarious riot of a love note to the classic farces of the 30s and 40s.

WHEN: 

Friday September 22, 29, October 6th at 8:00PM

Saturday September 23 at 2:00 PM

Saturday September 30th, October 7th at 8:00PM

Sunday September 24th, October 1st and October 8th 2:00PM

TICKETS: $25 Click Here




