The Actors Studio Of New Jersey To Present NO PLACE LIKE HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS At The Dunellen Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Actors Studio of New Jersey will present No Place Like Home for the Holidays at the Dunellen Theater on Friday, December 19 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, December 20 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. The new holiday revue will feature live music, professional singers, and dancers performing classic songs of the season.

Directed and choreographed by Michael Restaino and Adriana Negron, the production combines theatrical storytelling, choreography, and seasonal music in a family-friendly celebration. The show’s setlist includes well-known standards such as “White Christmas,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Frosty the Snowman,” and “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town.”

“This production is designed to bring generations together,” said Artistic Director Michael Restaino. “It’s about creating joy, laughter, and musical magic for everyone—whether you’re five or ninety-five.”

The Actors Studio of New Jersey continues its residency at the Dunellen Theater with No Place Like Home for the Holidays, marking its fourth production at the venue. Previous productions have included American Idiot, Welcome to the Heartbreak Hotel, and Cruel Intentions: The 90’s Musical.