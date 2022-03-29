THEY'RE PLAYING OUR SONG Comes to The Fellowship Cultural Arts Center in April

The Fellowship Cultural Arts Center in Basking Ridge welcomes Trilogy Repertory Company to the stage for their production of the Neil Simon and Marvin Hamlisch musical They're Playing Our Song. The show will run April 23, 24, 29, and 30 with evening and matinee performances.

They're Playing Our Song is a musical with a book by Neil Simon, lyrics by Carole Bayer Sager, and music by Marvin Hamlisch. In a story based on the real-life relationship of Hamlisch and Sager, a wisecracking composer finds a new, offbeat lyricist, but initially the match is not one made in heaven. The two undergo a series of trials and overcome a number of hurdles before finding true love by the final curtain.

Jonathan Wells will be playing the role of Vernon, the music composer and couldn't be happier to finally get back on stage after two long pandemic years. Past credits include Giovanni (The Penguin Tango: Regional), Bruce Bechdel (Fun Home), King Louis (Hunchback of Notre Dame), Pontius Pilate (Jesus Christ Superstar), Pharaoh (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), George (Billy Elliot), Franz Liebkind (The Producers), Tom Watson (Parade), Ernst Ludwig (Cabaret), and Banquo (Macbeth).

Opposite Jonathan will be Meg Fry, portraying Sonia, the zany lyricist. Meg Fry is making her Trilogy Repertory debut and looking forward to a wonderful show. Favorite credits include Improviser with The Second City (Chicago), Emma Goldman (Assassins), ensemble (American Idiot), Cassius (Julius Caesar), Rosie (Cabaret), Smitty (How to Succeed in Business), Lisette (On the Razzle), and Jacqueline (La Cage Aux Folles).

Megan and Jonathan both live in Basking Ridge and are partners in real life. They are very excited to be sharing the stage together. After such a difficult time, the laughs and lighthearted love story contained in They're Playing Our Song are a welcome respite from the past two years and full of hope for the future.

Directing the production will be Jaye Barre, longtime Basking Ridge resident and president of Trilogy Repertory. Musical direction will be by Marion Drew of Bernardsville, veteran of many local musical productions and cabarets in the area.

Trilogy Repertory was founded in 1981 with a mission to unite theater, community, and school. Trilogy strives to provide area residents with rewarding opportunities to participate in all aspects of dramatic, musical, and historical theater. The seasoned and highly recognized theater company is in-residence at the Fellowship Cultural Arts Center's Mitchell and Ann Sieminski Theater.

Tickets are available online at www.fellowshipculturalartscenter.org or by phone at 908-580-3892. Tickets range from $25.00 to $45.00 with discounts available for students and seniors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Trilogy Repertory back to the stage this spring for their production of the musical They're Playing Our Song. Trilogy brings top talent to the stage, outstanding production values and lively theater to the community with each production," said Brian Lawrence, President & CEO, Fellowship Senior Living.

Enjoy an exceptional preshow dining experience in our Wilson's Tapas Bar Lounge restaurant before our evening They're Playing Our Song performances. Culinary dishes prepared by Fellowship Village's award-winning executive chef feature only the freshest ingredients and highest quality. Dinner and two drinks are $59.99 per person plus tax and 20% service charge. Make a reservation by calling 908-580-3818 for 5:30 pm seating.

All theater patrons must show proof of being fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by showing their vaccination card and photo ID. Digital copies on smartphones with both sides of the card are acceptable as are paper copies. Masks must be worn in the theater and the common areas.

The Fellowship Cultural Arts Center's 2022 lineup includes NJ Ballet's Mixed Repertory program in May and American Theater Group's presentation of All Over The Map in June.