THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA Comes To The Kelsey Theatre, June 10 - 19

Shakespeare 70 will present the riotous comedy "The Two Gentlemen of Verona" at Kelsey Theatre weekends June 10 through June 19, 2022 on the Mercer County Community College (MCCC) campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor.

One of Shakespeare's most light-hearted plays, this coming-of-age comedy begins when young Proteus becomes smitten with his best friend's lover while on a trip to Milan. Events spin out of control as romantic rivals face off in this wild comic tale. Shakespeare 70's staging of The Bard's comic adventure brings out all the usual suspects before journey's end: young lovers, hilarious servants and a band of outlaws as well as some unanticipated developments with disguised genders. There is even a mysterious dog!

Director Janet Quartarone says, "We are thrilled to present 'The Two Gentlemen of Verona.' The show is fast and funny! We set the show during the jazz era to surprise folks with an imaginative and enjoyable twist," she said.

The cast features Kate Augustin of Yardley, Pennsylvania as Silvia, Nick Bettens of Stanhope as Launce, Jim Bloss of Marlton as Proteus, Ray Fallon of Collingswood as Valentine, Lyndsey Rose Harper of Allentown as Antonia, Juan Carlos Gonzalez-Najera of Burlington as Eglamour, Stephanie Hampton of Hamilton as Lucetta, Chris Kenkelen of West Windsor as Speed, Charlotte Kirkby of Ewing as Julia, Jamil Long of Trenton as Panthino/First Outlaw, Justin Mancini of Hamilton as Thurio, Jason Monto of Manville as Third Outlaw, Dan Mucha of Hamilton as Second Outlaw, Maryalice Runins-Topoleski of Trenton as Hostess of the Inn and Russ Walsh of Morrisville, Pennsylvania as Duke of Milan.

The show is directed by Janet Quartarone of Flemington. Other members of the production team include Production Manager Lili Timmes of Princeton, Stage Manager Kailey Fitzgerald of Jackson, and Assistant Stage Manager Melanie Cohen of Princeton.

Performance Dates

Friday, June 10 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 11 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 12 at 2 p.m.

Friday, June 17 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 18 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 19 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for children, students and senior citizens. Tickets may be purchased online at KelseyTheatre.org or by calling the Kelsey Box Office at 609-570-3333.

Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible and free parking is available next to the building. Assisted listening devices are available upon request. For a complete listing of events, visit the Kelsey website at www.KelseyTheatre.org.

Please note: Masks are recommended but not required.