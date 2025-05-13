THE STRING CHEESE INCIDENT Comes to NJPAC

The Prudential North to Shore Festival will present The String Cheese Incident, bringing their mind-bending musical odyssey to Brick City at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Tuesday, June 17, at 7:15 p.m.



For three decades, these cosmic travelers have pushed the boundaries of what's possible, blending the down-home vibes of bluegrass with face-melting rock, electronic wizardry, and psychedelic explorations to create a massive sonic journey. When String Cheese Incident takes the stage, anything can happen. Their legendary improvisational performances have been known to bend time and space, with every show crafting a unique story.



Drawing from their vast catalog of original music and innovative covers, they have fostered a dedicated community that feels more like a family than a fanbase. Remaining true to their roots in the jam community, String Cheese Incident has always taken an independent approach, prioritizing music and connections over commercial pressures. This commitment is why every show feels like a celebration with 2,000 of your closest friends.



