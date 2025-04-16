THE RISING STARS OF COMEDY: I'M IN LOVE WITH MARY JANE SHOW Comes to NJPAC In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Prudential North to Shore will present, comedy kingmaker Bob Sumner — co-creator of HBO's Def Comedy Jam —and the next wave of comedy greatness with The Rising Stars of Comedy: I'm in Love with Mary Jane Show on Sunday, June 22 at 7PM at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark.

Curated by the legendary talent scout himself, this lineup brings together five firecracker comedians on the up and up — Anthony Oakes, Rio Paris, Mason King, Rashaun Reese and Apple Brown Betty.

Each performer offers their own wild style, quick wit and unforgettable energy, setting the stage for a raw, real and ridiculously funny evening. They've cut their teeth in some of the best comedy clubs and festivals on the scene and have each been steadily building a buzz.

Sumner knows talent when he sees it. Many of the most gifted comedians to grace the stage and screen worldwide have Sumner to thank for helping them up through the ranks. This includes Bill Bellamy, Mike Epps, Dave Chappelle, Sheryl Underwood, Jo Koy, Chris Tucker, Deon Cole, Bill Burr, Cedric the Entertainer and the late, great Bernie Mac. Among other roles, Sumner is also the Curator of Comedy at the iconic Apollo Theater in Harlem.

Tickets for this hilarious comedy event go on sale now Friday, April 18th at 10 a.m. Reserve tickets by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office

