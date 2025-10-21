THE NUTCRACKER and More Set for MPAC's Holiday Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From annual traditions like New Jersey Ballet's The Nutcracker to shows featuring a flavor of country, rock and pop and jazz, MPAC will host a line-up of fun and entertaining holiday events for all tastes. Celebrate the holidays with family and friends with one of these shows (Prices reflect all fees).

Postmodern Jukebox: Magic, Moonlight & Mistletoe

Wednesday, November 5 at 7:30 pm

Postmodern Jukebox's musical troupe of world-class singers, dancers and instrumentalists will perform a variety show-styled evening of its popular genre-twisting covers of pop hits, with a few holiday classics sprinkled in. Audiences can expect to hear familiar hits -- from Guns 'n' Roses to the Spice Girls to Chappell Roan -- in the throwback styles of yesteryear. Dress in your vintage best for the full effect!

$47-$99

Leslie Odom, Jr.: The Christmas Tour

Friday, November 28 at 8 pm

Tony and Grammy Award-winning artist Leslie Odom, Jr. returns to MPAC for his 2025 Christmas Tour. Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with a dazzling evening of music, warmth and joy. This festive concert features beloved holiday classics, heartfelt originals from his acclaimed Christmas albums, and special performances of songs from Hamilton, the Broadway phenomenon that earned Odom a Tony for his iconic role as Aaron Burr. Join us for a night of music that captures the wonder of the holidays and leaves hearts aglow.

$$79-$149 LIMITED TICKETS

Manhattan Comedy Night

Saturday, November 29 at 8 pm

Enjoy some laughs Thanksgiving weekend with our popular stand-up series showcasing the rising stars of comedy. Mature content, language. Adults only.

$35-$57

Champions Of Magic: Holiday Spectacular

Sunday, November 30 at 4 pm

Capture the magic of the season with the Champions Of Magic: Holiday Spectacular, featuring dazzling illusions, breathtaking grand-scale magic, and festive surprises for the whole family. This high-energy, interactive show blends their signature humor, jaw-dropping magic, and holiday cheer, creating a one-of-a-kind experience perfect for the season, filled with wonder, spectacle and joy!

$35-$79

Preservation Hall Jazz Band presents A Creole Christmas

Tuesday, December 2 at 7:30 pm

Celebrate the season as the legendary New Orleans Preservation Hall Jazz Band returns with its Creole Christmas concert. The legendary band and NoLa staple band performs New Orleans classics as well as some of our best-loved holiday selections with a twist.

$35-$79

Peabo Bryson, Sheena Easton, Ruben Studdard and Ilya Serov in Home for the Holidays

Wednesday, December 3 at 7:30 pm

Kick off the holiday season with an incredible night of music from four world-renowned artists performing their hits and holiday songs! Featuring two-time Grammy Award winner and two-time Academy Award winner Peabo Bryson (“Tonight I Celebrate My Love,” “Whole New World,”); two-time Grammy Award winner Sheena Easton (“Morning Train,” “Strut,” “Almost Over You”); American Idol winner and Grammy Award nominee Ruben Studdard; and world-renowned trumpet player Ilya Serov.

$57-$99

LeAnn Rimes: Greatest Hits Christmas Tour

Thursday, December 4 at 7:30 pm

International multi-platinum selling superstar LeAnn Rimes (“How Do I Live,” “Blue,” “Can't Fight the Moonlight”) has won two Grammy Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards, two World Music Awards, three Academy of Country Music Awards, two Country Music Association Awards and one Dove Award. At 14, she became the youngest recipient to take home a “Best New Artist” Grammy Award. Enjoy an evening of hits and holiday music.

$79-$139

The Irish Tenors

Friday, December 5, 2025 at 8 pm

The Irish Tenors – Patrick Hyland, Anthony Kearns and Ronan Tynan -- have been the acknowledged Celtic music kings since they burst upon the scene in the 1980s. With ten best-selling CDs to their credit, The Irish Tenors have delighted audiences all over the world and are among the most successful acts in PBS history.

$57-$109

Chris Isaak

Saturday, December 6, 2025 at 8 pm

Spend the holidays with platinum-selling and Grammy-nominated singer and actor Chris Isaak and his longtime band Silvertone, performing music from his Christmas album Everybody Knows It's Christmas as well as his many hits from his 40-year career.

$79-$139

A Magical Cirque Christmas

Sunday, December 7, 2025 at 4:30 pm and 7:30 pm

Embrace the holiday spirit with A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS, a variety show full of nostalgia, charm, and awe-inspiring performances for all ages. Get ready to be dazzled, enchanted, and filled with holiday cheer as you witness the incredible talents of world-class entertainers performing to your favorite holiday music. Celebrate the magic of the season with the entire family at A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS.

$47-$89 LIMITED TICKETS to 4:30 pm

New Jersey Ballet's The Nutcracker

With New Jersey Symphony

December 12-December 27, 2025

New Jersey Ballet's beloved annual tradition enchants youngsters and grown-ups alike with splendid dancing, eye-popping special effects and a touch of holiday magic, set to Tchaikovsky's iconic score performed live by New Jersey Symphony.

$47-$99 (Dec. 26 1 pm show is sensory friendly)