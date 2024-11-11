THE NUTCRACKER, GRINCH, and More Set for State Theatre New Jersey This Holiday Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



State Theatre New Jersey will present something for everyone this holiday season, including Broadway, dance, films, and more. The holidays will be brighter than ever at State Theatre New Jersey this season, bringing families and friends together to experience the power of live performance creating joyful memories that will last a lifetime. This holiday season, State Theatre’s lineup includes Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical on November 23 to 24; An Evening with Chevy Chase & National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation on December 5; The Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert with New Jersey Symphony on December 8; and Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland on December 14.

Closing out 2024 at STNJ are two annual holiday favorites, including The Nutcracker with American Repertory Ballet (ARB) on December 20-22, featuring ARB’s only area performances with a live orchestra and choir; and the New Year’s Eve tradition, Salute to Vienna on December 31.

STNJ’S 2024 HOLIDAY SHOWS:

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical

Sat, November 23 at 10:30am, 3pm, and 7:30pm

Sun, November 24 at 1pm & 5:30pm

The Grinch broke box office records for two consecutive years on Broadway during its holiday engagements at the St. James and Hilton theatres in New York, enchanting more than 2.1 million theatregoers across America. The New York Times praised this heart-warming holiday musical as “100 times better than any bedtime story” and the Gannett papers hailed it as “A genius of a show! A total delight for both kids and adults."

Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is "two sizes too small," decides to steal Christmas away from the Holiday loving Whos. Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical features the hit songs “You're A Mean One Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas” (written by Albert Hague and Dr. Seuss). The sets (John Lee Beatty) and costumes (Robert Morgan) are inspired by Dr. Seuss’ original illustrations, while the Music and Book by Mel Marvin and Timothy Mason are beautiful reminders of the true meaning of Christmas. The 2024 production is directed by Matt August, originally Tony® Award-winning director Jack O’Brien, and choreographed by Bob Richard, original choreographer John DeLuca.

An Evening with Chevy Chase & National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Thu, December 5 at 7:30pm

Bring family and friends for an unforgettable evening of holiday cheer and laughs to celebrate the timeless classic, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, with a special 35th Anniversary screening of the film followed by a live conversation and Q&A with Chevy Chase, and his wife Jayni. Chevy and Jayni will share their behind-the-scenes stories and personal anecdotes about the making of this beloved movie that has become a Christmas tradition. A limited number of VIP tickets will be available which include a post-show photo opportunity with Chevy Chase.

The Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert with New Jersey Symphony

Sun, December 8 at 3pm

The New Jersey Symphony and STNJ present Disney's The Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert featuring the complete film, with the score performed live to picture. The Muppets perform Charles Dickens’ classic holiday tale, with Kermit the Frog playing Bob Cratchit, the put-upon clerk of stingy Ebenezer Scrooge (Michael Caine) and features many more of your favorite Muppet characters.

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland

Sat, December 14 at 3pm & 8pm

This holiday special includes breathtaking spectacles featuring the unparalleled talents of the Cirque Musica ensemble—from awe-inspiring acrobatics to gravity-defying aerial feats. The whole family will enjoy the wonder and excitement of Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland—where the magic of the holidays comes alive in a dazzling display of talent.

The Nutcracker

American Repertory Ballet

Featuring a live orchestra and choir

Fri, December 20 at 7:30pm

Sat, December 21 at 2pm & 7pm

Sun, December 22 at 1pm & 5pm

Bring the entire family to experience the joy and celebration of this holiday tradition and make memories to last a lifetime—featuring thrilling choreography, Tchaikovsky’s magnificent score, a cast of more than 100 dancers, and ARB’s only area performances with a live orchestra and choir!



This holiday favorite tells the magical story of Clara and her Nutcracker Prince as they batt le larger-than-life mice alongside toy soldiers, and travel through a whirlwind of dancing snowflakes to the Land of Sweets. A tradition for 60 years, ARB’s The Nutcracker is one of the longest continuously running Nutcracker productions in the nation.

Salute to Vienna New Year’s Eve Concert

Tue, December 31 at 5pm

Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert is a joyful, lively experience that has delighted audiences on New Year’s Eve in New Brunswick for more than 15 years. Every holiday season, this beloved tradition bursts to life at STNJ with music, bright costumes, and lush flowers. As dancers enliven timeless melodies, this beloved musical celebration evokes the enchantment and grandeur of Vienna’s Golden Age. Performed by some of Europe’s finest singers, internationally celebrated dancers, and a full orchestra conducted by an expert in Viennese music, this concert experience is the perfect way to greet the New Year.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.

About State Theatre New Jersey

After major renovations, State Theatre New Jersey celebrated its 100th Anniversary in December 2021 in a fully renovated theater. Originally built as a silent film and vaudeville palace, State Theatre’s historic significance was honored by PBS by featuring it in its documentary series, Treasures of New Jersey, in the fall of 2018. “Treasures of New Jersey: State Theatre New Jersey” can be streamed at STNJ.org/explore/treasures-of-new-jersey-documentary. Today, State Theatre is the largest performing arts center in Central New Jersey and has welcomed more than six million people through its doors since reopening as a nonprofit performing arts center in 1988. State Theatre New Jersey is a cornerstone of the cultural vitality of Middlesex County and averages a total economic impact on New Brunswick and the surrounding area of more than $18 million a year. The mainstage programs have featured high-caliber artists such as Diana Ross, Tom Jones, Kevin Hart, Ringo Starr, Melissa Etheridge, John Leguizamo, Harry Connick, Jr., Diana Krall, and Crosby, Stills & Nash. Program offerings include Broadway, orchestra, family, dance, comedy, rock/pop, jazz, Performances for Schools, and Sensory-Friendly Performances

