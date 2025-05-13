Surflight Theatre to Stage the North American Premiere of IRVING BERLIN'S TOP HAT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Surflight Theatre is opening their 2025 Season with the West End smash hit musical Irving Berlin's Top Hat. Adapted for the stage by Matthew White and Howard Jacques, and directed and choreographed by Paula Hammons Sloan.

This production features some of Hollywood's greatest songs, including “Cheek to Cheek”, “Let's Face the Music and Dance”, “Top Hat White Tie and Tails”, and “Puttin' on the Ritz.” The screwball comedy follows Broadway star Jerry Travers, who arrives in London to open a new show and crosses paths with model Dale Tremont. Mistaken identities and romantic entanglements ensue as Jerry tries to win Dale's heart. This show will make you smile and bring joy through its breathtaking dance numbers and fabulous score.

The stage adaptation, based on the 1935 film starring Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, won the 2013 Olivier Award for Best New Musical and the Evening Standard Award for Best Night Out.

The film was based on the play The Girl Who Dared. A characteristic vehicle for Astaire and Rogers, it featured a slight story of initially unrequited love, mistaken identities, and a requisite happy ending and allowed for frequent and stunning dance numbers starring the leading pair. Astaire played an American dancer appearing in a London stage show, and Rogers was cast as the dress model he falls for at first sight. Their romance is complicated when Rogers's character mistakenly believes the smitten dancer to be a married man.

The movie of Top Hat was considered probably the best of the famous Fred and Ginger dance partnership. This production will be the North American Premiere.

The show will also feature Musical Direction by Nicholas Kaminski assisted by Matty Mitchell, Scenic Design by David Esler, Costume Design by Keith Schneider, Sound Design by Ian Wehrle, and Lighting Design by Clifford Spulock,

Top Hat stars Deanna Doyle (with credits including Meg Giry in Broadway's Phantom of the Opera and 17-year-old Winnie Foster in Broadway's Tuck Everlasting, Lise in the Broadway tour of An American in Paris, and Vera in Surflight's On Your Toes) as Dale Tremont,

Isaiah Mayhew will step into the role of Jerry Travers, (originated by Fred Astaire in the movie) and was last seen at Surflight in Hoagy Carmichael's Stardust Road

Married in real life couple Erin Fish and Tyler Fish play Madge and Horace Hardwick,

John Little will appear as Banks; Taylor Hilt Mitchell as Alberto Beddini

The remainder of the cast will be Surflight Theatre's 2025 Resident Company.

