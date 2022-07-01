Summer Wind: A Musical Tribute To Frank Sinatra Swings Into Avon-By-The-Sea Next Month

Summer Wind: A Tribute to Frank Sinatra, presented by producer Karen Morris of Sand Castle Communications, will take place on Sunday, August 14, 2022, beginning at 11:30am until 2:00pm, at the Avon Marina, 2 Main Street, Avon-By-the-Sea, New Jersey.

This swingin' summer event will serve up a delicious breakfast buffet with a side of marvelous live music, and a few fun giveaway gifts!

Enjoy the summer wind and sea breezes with the sounds of Sinatra, sung by the highly acclaimed vocalist, Steven Maglio. Mr. Maglio will perform a variety of songs that Frank Sinatra made popular: New York, New York, The Best is Yet to Come, Come Fly With Me, My Way and many more.

For over a decade Mr. Maglio has been performing his very popular and long running nightclub act, Sounds of Sinatra, at The Carnegie Club in New York City. Every Saturday evening he continues to swing with the 11- piece Stan Rubin Orchestra as part of two featured shows, Sinatra: Remembering The Sands," at 8:30PM followed by "Sinatra Songs" at 10:30PM.

Over the years many celebrities have enjoyed Mr. Maglio's performances, including famous actor and showman Tony Danza, who after hearing him sing commented "I like Steven's singing because he pays attention to those minor details that make a song popular, and then puts those details into his own renditions. That's one of the marks of a great singer."

During the event, as a special treat for guests, Ms. Morris will raffle off jars of marinara sauce made especially by the ever popular NYC eatery, Patsy's Italian Restaurant, also well known as Frank Sinatra's favorite restaurant! Founded in 1944, and located in midtown Manhattan, 236 West 56th Street, NY, NY, the restaurant remains one of the top places to dine for traditional Italian food.

Seating for the Avon-By-The-Sea event is indoors, but the room is quite airy with large windows which open and overlook the marina. There is a small patio connected to the main event room with a few high top tables for those who wish to stay outdoors, weather permitting. Please note, BYOB is allowed. Masks are optional.

Free event parking is available at 2 Main Street, Avon-By-The-Sea, NJ, or if the lot is full, free parking is available nearby at 43 Main Street.

Advance tickets are required to attend and are on sale now. For the ticket site link and code number needed to enter the ticket site, contact Karen Morris at sand3737@gmail.com.