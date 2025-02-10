Students From Morristown Beard And Morris County School Of Technology Named Region 4 Poetry Out Loud Finalists

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Meera Iyer from Morristown Beard School in Morristown, and Bianca Diez, from Morris County School of Technology in Denville were named the Region 4 Finalists at the 2025 New Jersey Poetry Out Loud Region 4 competition, part of the National Poetry Out Loud recitation program. The adjudication took place on February 10, 2025 at Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown.

Meera Iyer and Bianca Diez will represent Region 4 at the Poetry Out Loud State Finals on March 12, 2025, at Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank. Participants from 6 regions throughout the state will compete for the title of State Champion. The State Champion will move on to represent New Jersey at the National Finals in Washington D.C. later this spring.

Poetry Out Loud is a national arts education program that encourages the study of great poetry by offering free educational materials and a dynamic recitation competition for high school students across the country. Poetry Out Loud is a partnership of the National Endowment for the Arts, Poetry Foundation, and the 55 state and jurisdictional arts agencies.

For more information about New Jersey Poetry Out Loud, the State Finals, and more, visit www.njpol.org

