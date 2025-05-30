Stephen Belber's TAPE to be Presented at Chatham Players in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“Tape” by Stephen Belber, tells the story of three friends from high school who meet at a motel for an overdue reunion, though the night quickly sours after one accuses another of committing a terrible crime years ago. Tape is an edge-of-your-seat, high-stakes thriller about power, memory, and truth. TAPE includes discussions of sexual violence. Performance dates are June 6th & 7th at 8pm and June 8th at 3pm.



Tape is directed by Michael Sasso, and stars Anthony Bentrovato as Vince, Michael Gencarelli as Jon and Marie Correa as Amy. The production stage manager is Ellie Leick and the producer is Aaron Kellner.



Tape is being presented by One Weekend Only, Chatham Community Players’ exciting black box series. These shows have smaller casts, smaller sets, and are staged up close to the audience. These productions burn bright - but only for a very short time. Sasso enjoys the challenges a black box theatre can create, and embraced them with relish. “This is only the second time I’ve ever directed a show in the round, where the audience is watching from three sides. This creates a wonderful challenge/opportunity for me when it comes to blocking and creating engaging mise en scene…With in the round seating, instead of being like drawing on paper, it’s more like sculpting in three dimensions.”



Director Sasso explains what makes this show so compelling. “It’s the kind of show that pulls you in and makes you want to not blink. It’s messy. It’s engaging, sometimes cringy. It’s kind of like watching a trainwreck.”



Correa agrees stating, “I love how this play invites the reader/audience member to interpret the story in their own way. There are tons of ways to approach/interpret this story and I'm a big fan of stories that you can go back and forth about with your family/friends afterwards with food or drinks.”



Photo credit: Emily Miller

Comments

