State Theatre New Jersey to Present THE MOTH MAINSTAGE: DARING – TRUE STORIES TOLD LIVE October 17

State Theatre New Jersey will host The Moth Mainstage: Daring – True Stories Told Live on Friday, October 17, 2025, at 8 p.m. The evening will feature five local storytellers sharing true, unscripted personal stories centered on the theme of “Daring.” Tickets start at $34.

Founded in 1997, The Moth is a nonprofit dedicated to the art and craft of storytelling, with a mission to connect people through shared human experience. The organization has presented more than 65,000 stories worldwide, produces over 600 live events each year, and reaches millions through The Moth Radio Hour and The Moth Podcast, broadcast on more than 560 public radio stations.

The New Brunswick edition of The Moth Mainstage will feature Anne Abel, Sidhu Gangadharan, Arshiya Kapadia, Claudio Mir, and Michaela Murphy, each offering a personal story exploring moments of boldness and self-discovery.

Abel is an author and former Moth StorySLAM winner whose memoirs Mattie, Milo, and Me and High Hopes were inspired by her live storytelling experiences. Gangadharan, raised in Parsippany, is an Academy of American Poets award recipient and lifelong storyteller. Kapadia is a global communications strategist and former journalist who has worked across three continents. Mir, an actor and musician originally from the Dominican Republic, combines theater, film, and literature in his storytelling. Murphy, a playwright and Webby Award-winning director, has appeared on The Moth Radio Hour and serves as Director of Education at Bucks County Playhouse.

For tickets or information, visit STNJ.org or call 732-246-SHOW (7469). Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. by phone and email, and 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. for in-person purchases. Additional fees may apply.

State Theatre New Jersey, celebrating over a century of performance, is the largest performing arts center in Central New Jersey. Originally built in 1921 as a silent film and vaudeville house, the venue continues to host a wide range of programming, from Broadway and comedy to dance, music, and family events.