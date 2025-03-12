Stand Up Comic Shuler King Comes To NJPAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stand-up comic Shuler King will bring the house down at NJPAC on Sunday, April 6th at 7pm with his smart material and positive energy.

He's the only funeral director on the comedy circuit — working at his family's mortuary business when he's not on the road doing comedy. Millions of fans follow his viral reaction videos across YouTube, Instagram and TikTok, along with his interview podcast To Laugh at Death.

Tickets to see Shuler King go on sale Friday, March 14th at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased online or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

Comments