St. Anne Stages Celebrates 30 Years Of Theater This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Let's start at the very beginning! In honor of their 30th anniversary, St. Anne Stages will present STAGES @ THIRTY, a musical retrospective of three decades of community theater, co-sponsored by the Borough of Fair Lawn.

Join the fun as the Stages cast and alumni of shows past and present look back at favorite songs from past productions, including Next to Normal, Oklahoma!, Nunsense, The Sound of Music, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella - the company's inaugural show in 1996. The evening will also celebrate Stages' NJACT 2024 Perry Award win, for Outstanding Community Theatre of the Year.

Performances run March 28th & 29th at 7:30pm, March 30th at 3:00pm, April 4th & 5th at 7:30pm, and April 6th at 3:00pm at the George Frey Center for Arts and Recreation (10-10 20th Street, Fair Lawn, NJ). To purchase tickets, click here (https://cur8.com/2395/project/129961).

The ensemble cast includes Gianna Altamirano, Eliana Alvarado, Diane Amato, Breanna Bell, Jon Bell, Natalie Burnett, Gabriella Cannarozzi, Isabella Cannarozzi, Massimo Carlucci, Kate Catapano, Lisa Ciavarella, Victor Cielepak, Jeanine Conrad, Max Conrad, Gianni DiVincent, Emilia DiVincent, Teresa DiVincent, Lucia DiVincent, Pat Fopma, Ned Freeman, Curtis Gaines III, Madeline Girgenti, Andrew Girgenti, Carissa Greene, Ivy Greppo, Adrita Gupta, Sydney Ketschke, Riley Kissane, Elena Knitel, Eric Knitel, Jake Barry Krhin, Rachael Lardiere, Jillian Levy, Thais Lopez, Bridget Maresca, Violet Martinez, Andrew McConnell, Hannah McConnell, Liz McGlone, Joaquin Phillip Menzies, Catherine Menzies-Pacheco, Kennedy Murphy, Declan Murphy, Victoria Newman, Stella Nuckley, Gabriella Olko, Emma Rose Otten, Andy Rontanini, Victoria Rose, Lindsey Claire Roughgarden, Michael Sangregorio, Sarah Sangregorio, Sheila Scarpulla, Miranda Scarpulla, Aavyaan Sharma, Darci Smith, Anna Tompetrini, Charlotte Walsh, Jackie Walsh, Jessica Walsh, Gebhardt Zurburg, and Derek van Rouendal.

The live band will consist of Eric Knitel (Conductor/Piano), Mike Baron (Drums), Paul Ognissanti (Bass), Andrew Rucker (Guitar), Kyle Cao (Keyboard/Assistant), Bobby Weil (Keyboard 2), Dave Dallon (Woodwinds), and Max Morden (Brass).

Produced by Cynthia Boseski, the production is directed by Christine Knitel and choreographed by Dawn Greene, with music direction by Eric Knitel. The STAGES @ THIRTY creative team also includes Bill Otten (Technical Director & Sound), Cathy Otten (Stage Manager & Lighting Design), Charles Santoro (Technical Assistant), Carissa Greene (Assistant Choreographer & Graphic Designer), Diane Amato (Dance Captain), Tony Amato & Kayleigh Koval (Assistant Stage Managers), Derek van Rouendal (Production Assistant & Social Media Director), Breanna Bell (Ads), Nicole Nuckley (Volunteer Coordinator), Joseph DeAngelis (Intern & Spot Operator), Ian McQueen (Videographer & Company Photographer), and Kevin Mortell & Jocelyn Roveccio (Spot Operators).

Founded in 1996, St. Anne Stages is a unique and multi-generational community theater group located in Fair Lawn, NJ. With a mission to foster community and creativity, St. Anne Stages' recent productions include The SpongeBob Musical, Seussical the Musical, and All Shook Up, in addition to their annual UNITE benefit events to support community members in need. Their work has been honored with Perry Award wins for Outstanding Community Theatre (2024) and Outstanding Production of an Original Musical (Bill & Ted Save Broadway - 2011; Jersey Sings - 2013). Visit www.stannestages.com to learn more.

Comments