Spotlight: SOMA SINGS DISNEY! at South Orange Performing Arts Center

Come hear your local Broadway talent as they bring your favorite Disney songs to SOPAC! This magical afternoon spent with Elsa, Ariel, Aladdin and more, is perfect for the whole family! Come hear local Broadway stars Donald Webber, Jr., Kennedy Caughell, Rebecca Covington Webber, and Kevin Massey sing as your favorite Dinsey characters!

A product of SOPAC’s partnership with SOMA Stage and SOPAC’s Creative Community Brain Trust member Dana Spialter, this program will run approximately 60 minutes. Tickets are required for all patrons over the age of 12 months.