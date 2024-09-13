Spotlight: NORM LEWIS at MPAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, NJ is proud to present our 2024-2025 theatre season! Plays, musicals, and beloved Broadway stars are coming soon to the MPAC stage, beginning with Tony nominee Norm Lewis on Friday, September 20th at 8pm.



Norm Lewis made history as The Phantom of the Opera’s first African-American Phantom on Broadway. Lewis received Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle award nominations for his performance as Porgy in the Broadway production of The Gershwins’ Porgy & Bess. Other Broadway credits include Sondheim on Sondheim, The Little Mermaid, Les Misérables and Chicago. Celebrate the opening of MPAC’s 30th anniversary season with this versatile artist who performs Broadway favorites and jazz and pop standards.



MPAC’s theatre season also features the touring productions of Clue, Come From Away, The Cher Show and STOMP, plus a solo performance by Tony Award-winner Mandy Patinkin.



Purchase tickets for this performance and view our full season lineup of concerts, comedy, family shows and more at MayoArts.org!

