Skyline Theatre Company's Broadway Dance Workshop For Teenagers Now Accepting Registrations

Skyline Theatre Company, Bergen County's most established professional theatre company, announces registration is now open for its Broadway Dance Workshop to be held on Monday, July 12 from 1-5pm on Skyline's stage in Bergen County.

Workshop instructors will include dancers and choreographers from Broadway's Kinky Boots, Mary Poppins, Elf the Musical and countless others. Elizabeth Earley-Tostado, Elyse Niederee and Charlie Sutton will teach participants actual Broadway musical choreography on Skyline's stage in Bergen County's Fair Lawn. Teen dancers will experience an afternoon of fun, skills-building, and in-person camaraderie.

"We at Skyline Theatre Company are thrilled to be able to safely open our stage door this summer for our inaugural Broadway Dance Workshop," said Skyline's co-founder and Artistic Director Sam Scalamoni. "I know the teen dancers who join us on July 12 will have an unforgettable afternoon thanks to our Broadway dancer and choreographer instructors."

The one-day workshop is limited to 12 participants ages 12-18 and will be led by Broadway dancers and choreographers. Registration fee is $105 and additional details can be found on Skyline's website at http://www.skylinetheatrecompany.org.