Roxey Ballet Presents A Modern Twist On CARMEN



In February, Roxey Ballet will present an Evening of Love and Romance with its contemporary re-telling of Carmen and revival of Frida from February 7th through February 16th in it's intimate, home-studio theater located in Lambertville.

For the 2020 Season, we will be highlighting strong and powerful women and their stories, beginning with Carmen and Frida during this February presentation and continuing for the remainder of the performing year." said Mark Roxey, Executive Director of Roxey Ballet. The original version of Carmen captured and scandalized audiences throughout the world when French Dancer, Master Roland Petit, first presented the 45-minute tale of seduction and betrayal at Prince's Theatre in London in 1949. The central love duet for Carmen and Don Jose is said to be among the most sensual couplings ever to be put on the stage.

Carmen is a sensually vivid and passionate story of freedom, love, betrayal, and treachery loosely based on the fabled temptress of Seville. The story follows the downward spiral of Carmen. Mark Roxey's contemporary ballet choreography and staging invokes a stylized abstract décor ideal for both dance lovers and audiences who have never been to a ballet before. We are introduced to Don Jose, danced by Brandon McGuirk, a man distracted by the temptation of love from his mistress Carmen, danced by Chanmee Jeong, but is reminded of his commitment to his wife Michaela, danced by artist Moe Izumi. Carmen is a cigarette factory worker along with her five factory friends, danced by Christina Holl, Tuiana Balzheiv, Sang Jee Lee, Azusa Okamoto and Pinja Sinisalo. Carmen has many admirers including Escamillo, a Toreador danced by Hank Hueng, Zuniga, a captain danced by Laurance Corbertt, Morales who is a soldier and smuggler, danced by Aripatrik Viherlahti and a cigarette factory man, danced by Rai Garcia.

This rendition of Carmen follows a romance twist that creates depth in the vibrant characters, whose raw emotion is contagiously transmitted to the audiences that witness it. Who will fall to the tragic consequences and who will survive?

This evening of powerful women in dance includes Roxey Ballet's Frida, based on the life of Mexican Artist Frida Kahlo incorporating Mexican Folk music and dance to depict her life of struggle and strength after being resigned to a wheel chair from a bus accident which left her paralyzed.

This moving tribute is choreographed by Giovanni Ravello who skillfully communicates the intense relationship between Frida Kahlo and her husband Diego Rivera, the chronic physical pain she experiences after the accident enduring more than 30 surgeries and, finally, having part of her leg amputated months before she died at the age of 47 in 1954.

Even though her art is called surrealist she painted her reality, her pain and the immense love for her husband who cheated on her countless times even with her own sister.

The evening will also include guest performances by Lisa Botalico, a world class flamenco dancer with pre-professional trainee dancers of the Roxey Ballet in partnership with The Mill Ballet School of Lambertville, NJ to round out the evening tribute to women of strength.

This production of Carmen and Frida will be presented from Friday, February 7th through Sunday, February 16th. Performances will be held at the up-close-and-personal Canal Studio Theater located in Lambertville at 243 North Union Street, Lambertville, NJ 08530. Ticket prices range from $39- $45.

For more information visit www.roxeyballet.org





